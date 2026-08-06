Human Interest Helps Eliminate 401(k) Surprises with New Compliance Guarantee, Including AI-powered Predictive Compliance Monitoring

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest, the highest-rated,1 fastest-growing 401(k) provider,2 today announced the launch of its industry-leading3 Compliance Guarantee , powered by a new AI-powered Predictive Compliance Monitoring capability. Building on the company’s existing end-to-end compliance support, Human Interest is redefining what employers should expect from their 401(k) provider, with innovative technology designed to help eliminate 401(k) compliance surprises. Human Interest Predictive Compliance Monitoring monitors plan health and predicts testing outcomes, offering employers visibility into their compliance status and potential financial impact, and helps reduce the uncertainty that has historically plagued plan sponsors and financial advisors.

Retirement plan compliance monitoring is a challenge for many plan administrators and business owners. According to industry data, as many as 30% of all non-safe harbor 401(k) plans in the United States fail their mandatory annual nondiscrimination tests, leaving plan sponsors exposed to IRS tax penalties and DOL compliance scrutiny.4 Traditionally, providers evaluate compliance retroactively at the end of the plan year, which may force businesses to issue unexpected refunds to high-earner participants—triggering potential tax liabilities for employees and penalties for employers. Over the last five years, Human Interest has processed over $60 million in retroactive plan refunds for employers.5

Human Interest currently offers customers a robust suite of compliance support features, including 360 Degree Compliance Monitoring , 3(16) Fiduciary Services including annual IRS Form 5500 filing, Notice Delivery Protection , Audit Relief®, DOL Audit Defense , and helping procure the ERISA fidelity bond . Through Predictive Compliance Monitoring, Human Interest is building on this comprehensive platform to transform compliance support—from a back-office retrospective service into a transparent, proactive solution.

"The retirement industry has treated 401(k) compliance like an annual guessing game played inside a black box with a back-office abacus. The reality is that annual plan testing is largely a math exercise—and we live in a world where technology should be doing that heavy lifting automatically,” said Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Human Interest. “We’re pairing our payroll network of over 600 payroll integrations with Predictive Compliance Monitoring to stop the era of end-of-year administrative panic. We’re giving business owners and financial advisors the foresight they need to make smart, proactive adjustments months before a deadline hits, with what we believe is the industry’s first true AI-powered innovation."

While legacy providers rely on manual, point-in-time calculations—often executed only once or twice a year—Human Interest’s proprietary technology will proactively evaluate payroll cycles and recordkeeping data against core compliance metrics. Plan administrators are provided with a clean, actionable yellow/green tracking health indicator directly within their employer dashboard. Rather than simply displaying a static "today" status, the predictive monitoring projects participant gross wages and contributions through the end of the calendar year to potentially warn employers of impending compliance failures months before they occur.

Key capabilities of the new solution include:

Regular Monthly Projections: A forecast of how plans may be tracking toward end-of-year Top Heavy, Actual Deferral Percentage (ADP), and Actual Contribution Percentage (ACP) tests.

A forecast of how plans may be tracking toward end-of-year Top Heavy, Actual Deferral Percentage (ADP), and Actual Contribution Percentage (ACP) tests. Top Heavy Cost Projection Calculator: An innovative predictive tool that goes beyond a basic pass/fail status to estimate the contribution amounts an organization may owe to bring a Top Heavy plan back into balance.

An innovative predictive tool that goes beyond a basic pass/fail status to estimate the contribution amounts an organization may owe to bring a Top Heavy plan back into balance. Customized Actionable Guidance: In-line dashboard recommendations that guide employers toward structural changes—such as auto-enrollment adjustments or plan design amendments—to help neutralize issues before testing deadlines arrive.



Under the service standard announced today, the Guarantee covers multiple facets of the compliance spectrum from annual testing to filing, audit support, fiduciary services, and plan document management to help plans stay on track and helps eliminate surprises. The commitment includes:

Annual Form 5500 filing - Human Interest will provide all required Form 5500 data and documentation and file for all 3(16) customers by the regulatory filing deadline, and provide required data and documentation to non-3(16) customers at least thirty (30) days ahead of the regulatory filing deadline.

- Human Interest will provide all required Form 5500 data and documentation and file for all 3(16) customers by the regulatory filing deadline, and provide required data and documentation to non-3(16) customers at least thirty (30) days ahead of the regulatory filing deadline. Annual compliance testing - Human Interest will perform Top Heavy, ADP, ACP, 402(g) limit testing, 401(a)(30), 415, 410(b) minimum coverage, and 401(a)(4) testing on an annual basis for applicable plans and deliver to plan administrators prior to each plan’s applicable regulatory deadline.

- Human Interest will perform Top Heavy, ADP, ACP, 402(g) limit testing, 401(a)(30), 415, 410(b) minimum coverage, and 401(a)(4) testing on an annual basis for applicable plans and deliver to plan administrators prior to each plan’s applicable regulatory deadline. Large plan audits - For large plans 6 , Human Interest will provide a large plan audit package by May 1 of the year in which the Plan's audit takes place. In addition, plans are provided a choice of auditor options through the Human Interest Audit Relief marketplace.

- For large plans , Human Interest will provide a large plan audit package by May 1 of the year in which the Plan's audit takes place. In addition, plans are provided a choice of auditor options through the Human Interest Audit Relief marketplace. Ongoing compliance monitoring - Through AI-powered Predictive Compliance Monitoring, Human Interest will keep plan administrators informed on a proactive basis of plan status for Top Heavy, ADP, and ACP tests, including any potential financial impact to the plan. Information will be available on the compliance tab in the admin dashboard.

If Human Interest misses a commitment, an eligible plan can qualify for a $10,000 credit.7

"The Human Interest Compliance Guarantee is the latest evolution of our innovative service model, designed to remove pain points employers were previously forced to accept from legacy providers,” Mahajan added. “We’ve always been committed to taking the manual heavy lifting out of compliance. Now, our AI-powered predictive capabilities enable us to move beyond simple compliance management to proactive, preventative oversight. Our goal is to ensure that for every employer, compliance testing becomes an invisible, effortless background process, freeing them to focus on running their business."

Human Interest Predictive Compliance Monitoring will begin rolling out to existing non-safe harbor Human Interest plans this summer, with advanced monitoring for Top Heavy compliance. Proactive tracking for ADP and ACP testing will deploy throughout the remainder of the year. For more information on Human Interest’s new predictive compliance solution and the Compliance Guarantee, please visit https://humaninterest.com/features/compliance-guarantee .

About Human Interest

Human Interest is the highest-rated, fastest-growing 401(k) provider in America. Human Interest believes that employers deserve retirement benefits that run themselves, do not put unnecessary liability on the company, and have low and transparent fees. Human Interest has created the retirement platform that delivers these commitments, allowing millions of employees to access retirement benefits for the first time. Human Interest has set the new standard for 401(k), including: eliminating transaction fees, offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants, and a customer experience guarantee. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at nearly 50,000 companies and counting. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com.

Contact

humaninterest@icrinc.com

ICR for Human Interest

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