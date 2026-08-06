WANPY® Chicken Jerky Treats Win “Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that WANPY® Chicken Jerky Treats have been selected as “Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program recognizes solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

WANPY® Chicken Jerky Treats are a premium, high-meat-content snack made from high-quality chicken breast and minimal ingredients. Its proprietary “345 Formula” — a brand-owned premium jerky quality system combining measurable nutrition, clean formulation standards, and advanced processing craftsmanship, has been developed through nearly 30 years of pet food research, development, and global manufacturing expertise, integrating nutritional science, clean-label formulation principles, and precision processing technologies. The result is authentic meat integrity, balanced chewability, consistent palatability, and digestive compatibility.

WANPY® Chicken Jerky treats provide 90%+ real meat content, 40%+ high protein, and 93%+ digestibility, addressing excessive fiber contraction, localized hardening, and inconsistent bite resistance. This measurable consumption experience is more closely aligned with dogs’ natural chewing behaviors. The treats also contain no artificial preservatives, colorants, palatants, or added sugars & attractants, in addition to a grain-free and gluten-free formulation.

The company leverages a gentle physical tumbling process in combination with customized precision trimming of excess fat and connective tissue. This methodology enhances the consistency of muscle fiber distribution while preserving the natural fibrous structure of real chicken meat. Its premium processes include a proprietary 5D freshness lock, 24-hour low-temperature baking, and the holistic experience.

“Grain-free, gluten-free, and rich in high-quality protein, WANPY® Chicken Jerky Treat is a premium real meat reward choice for dogs. Our snack has been carefully designed to satisfy a dog’s instinctive chewing needs while supporting a balanced treat experience with a high digestibility rate.” said Catherine Zhang, Vice President for WANPY®. “We’re proud to accept ‘Jerky-Style Dog Treat of the Year’ from Pet Innovation. We’ll continue to introduce formulations, recipes, and manufacturing processes that establish a clearer, more comprehensive, and verifiable industry standard for pet treats.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“WANPY® establishes a new benchmark within the jerky treat category. High meat content, high protein, and long-lasting chew claims have become increasingly prevalent in the category, yet most rely on artificial palatants, extremely high-temperature dehydration, or excessive processing to compensate for shortcomings in texture, aroma retention, and digestibility,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “WANPY® transforms premium jerky into a measurable quality system, providing a genuinely trustworthy, high-quality dog treat that provides a carefully engineered balance of high meat inclusion, nutritional density, digestibility, clean formulation standards, and advanced low-temperature processing technologies.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About WANPY®

At WANPY® , we are dedicated to creating trusted pet nutrition solutions through quality ingredients, advanced expertise, and continuous innovation. With nearly 30 years of experience in pet food research, development, and manufacturing, we combine nutritional science, responsible sourcing, and precise processing technologies to deliver products that meet the evolving needs of pets and pet families worldwide.

From everyday nutrition to rewarding moments, every WANPY® product is thoughtfully developed with care, quality, and a deep understanding of pets’ natural needs — helping pets enjoy healthier, happier lives with their families. For more information visit: https://www.wanpy.com/ .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475