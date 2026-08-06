TurboHome Unveils AI-Powered Homebuying Platform That Takes Buyers From Search to Offer

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboHome today unveiled a new AI-powered platform that helps buyers manage the entire homebuying process in one place, with support from an expert local real estate agent at every step of the journey.

The platform brings AI-powered home discovery, market insights, tour scheduling, disclosure review, offer management, and real estate agent communication into a single shared workspace. It is designed to replace the fragmented mix of listing portals, spreadsheets, text threads, PDFs, and disconnected service providers that buyers often rely on throughout the traditional homebuying process.

"Most homebuying platforms help buyers browse listings. TurboHome is built to help them actually buy a home," said Ben Bear, founder and CEO of TurboHome. "AI can handle much of the research, organization and coordination, while experienced local real estate agents focus on the moments where human judgment matters most: strategy, negotiations and closing the deal."

Through a group chat experience available via iMessage or web app, buyers can communicate with both the AI and their human agent, helping reduce back-and-forth, streamline coordination, and give buyers more visibility into each stage of the process. The workspace also gives buyers a centralized action center where they can request a tour, review available disclosures, begin preparing an offer and see the next steps in their homebuying process without leaving the platform.

TurboHome’s platform becomes increasingly more personalized as the buyer uses the app over time and provides additional information about what matters to them via rich dynamic user experiences tailored to homebuying.

This new platform advances TurboHome’s mission to make buying a home more transparent, efficient and affordable, pairing AI tools with experienced local real estate agents to deliver a full-service homebuying experience at a fraction of the traditional cost.

The web and iMessage experiences will launch this month for homebuyers in Texas and California with a mobile app and additional states to follow. To learn more or receive product updates, visit TurboHome.com.

About TurboHome

TurboHome is the smartest way to buy a home. The platform combines AI tools with a network of expert local agents to offer a full service home buying experience for 70% less than a traditional agent. Since launching after the NAR settlement in late 2024, Turbohome customers have purchased $445M in homes, saving $8M in commissions compared to a traditional real estate agent.

Media Contact

Sara Dodrill

Communications

press@turbohome.com

www.TurboHome.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eb47106-3471-44ca-a12e-6e0b71400e31