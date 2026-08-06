RainPoint Announces Its New-Concept Smart Garden Ecosystem for Simpler, More Water-Efficient Outdoor Care

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainPoint today announced its connected Smart Garden Ecosystem, bringing together smart watering devices, environmental sensors, and the RainPoint Home app into one coordinated solution for outdoor plant care. Designed for homeowners and gardeners, the ecosystem helps simplify irrigation management, support healthier plant growth, and improve water efficiency through connected automation and real-time environmental monitoring.

Maintaining a healthy lawn or garden often involves more than simply turning on a sprinkler. Different planting areas require different watering schedules, while busy work and family routines leave many homeowners with limited time to monitor irrigation. RainPoint developed its connected ecosystem to help make outdoor plant care easier to manage without relying on multiple disconnected devices.

Looking Beyond Individual Irrigation Devices

The trouble with maintaining a home garden is complexity. While more younger generations are embracing the health benefits of gardening for peace of mind, as reported by Harvard Medical School , and to supplement nutrition, there is a need for finding a way to eliminate so many separate irrigation products.

With RainPoint, a simple, easy-to-manage connected outdoor living solution is presented. This makes gardening more approachable for people who may be new to the joy of biting into a fresh green pepper or watching sunflowers climb higher through the growing season.

That same connectivity reduces the number of supplemental devices normally required for healthy garden growth. RainPoint brings a gateway, dual-zone smart water timer, soil-moisture sensor, rain sensor, and the RainPoint Home app together in one connected system, allowing homeowners to manage different planting areas without switching between disconnected devices or repeatedly adjusting watering schedules. This integrated approach was recognized at CES 2026, where the RainPoint Ecosystem was named a TWICE Picks Award winner.

Building Smarter Plant Care with Practical Control

RainPoint’s smart-home garden ecosystem offers more control, linking automated watering with environmental sensing to support practical outdoor care. It is a coordinated system that can start small with a single irrigation design and then scale to multiple beds, shrubs, or vegetable gardens.

Rather than relying solely on fixed timers, the system adapts and responds to changing conditions. The environmental sensing can adjust for rain, seasonal weather, and soil moisture. That is because the outdoor spaces people love to enjoy rarely require the same amount of water. A raised veggie bed may dry much faster than a shaded flower garden on a patio.

The primary difference in RainPoint’s solution is that it can reduce the need for frequent manual adjustments. After users install the system and configure their zones, watering plans, and Smart Scenes, active rain detection and intelligent scheduling can help the system respond to changing conditions. Users can still review and fine-tune their watering settings through the RainPoint Home app whenever needed.

The RainPoint smart garden ecosystem supports:

Independent scheduling for multiple watering zones

Soil-moisture monitoring to better understand changing conditions

Automatic rain-delay protection

Remote irrigation management through the RainPoint Home app

Multiple watering modes for different landscape needs

Historical monitoring to help users evaluate watering routines

Voice-assistant compatibility

Expansion with additional compatible RainPoint devices

The coordinated approach to modern gardening gives owners much more control, ensuring less time reworking irrigation systems and more time celebrating new garlic or peony growth.

Connect, Control, Continue: The RainPoint 3C Framework

RainPoint describes this connected experience through its 3C framework: Connect, Control, and Continue. Connect brings water sources, devices, environmental data, plants, and people into one coordinated system. Control gives users clear oversight of watering routines while allowing the system to respond to changing soil and weather conditions. Continue supports reliable, long-term plant care by making routine maintenance easier and encouraging more intentional water use across seasons.

Together, the three principles help users start automated plant care more easily, reduce watering uncertainty, and maintain healthy growing conditions over time.





A Unified Home Garden Solution Grows with the Home

RainPoint offers homeowners and hobby growers long-term reliability not found when using multiple different devices. With easier-to-maintain growing conditions, there is reduced unnecessary watering. That can be a significant difference for homes in hot, dry climates as well as HOA situations with strict rules on watering hours.

Automated watering balances the convenience of healthy growing with responsible outdoor maintenance. The RainPoint ecosystem was built for everyday situations. A family preparing for a two-week lake vacation can remotely review watering schedules instead of trying to convince neighbors to keep coming over for in-person checks.

Someone with a hectic work and school schedule can better maintain ornamental flowers and edible vegetable patches by assigning separate watering routines for each smart home garden zone. Instead of sticking to one “all or nothing” schedule, each zone caters to the needs of those particular plant species.





Water conservation is important for any household across North America and Europe. RainPoint creates a smarter, more controlled irrigation solution that is sustainable due to its connected ecosystem. Depending on water conditions and system configuration, it can help reduce water consumption by approximately 30% to 50% through weather-responsive, automated scheduling. This can offer a better solution for homeowners considering shifting from water-thirsty to more native or drought-resistant bed designs.

RainPoint technology supports healthier plant growth and reduces unnecessary water waste over time. It provides the type of sustainable outdoor living homeowners are becoming more and more aware of today.

Creating the Future of Healthy and Automated Gardening

Gardens are a wonderful way to enhance a home. They provide shade, beauty, comfort, and nutrition, depending on the setup. As the popularity of growing a garden increases, so must the innovation for new, more sustainable solutions.

RainPoint’s Smart Watering Ecosystem brings together environmental sensing, automated watering, remote management, intelligent scheduling, and expandable connected devices for future scaling. It offers a practical and more accessible garden solution for homeowners seeking connected outdoor living.

With so many factors pulling on families' timetables, having a way to maintain landscapes and reduce watering uncertainty ensures a healthier garden everyone can enjoy. Learn more about the RainPoint Smart Watering Ecosystem on the official product page and explore how the RainPoint Home app connects compatible smart garden devices.

Media Contact:

Marketing Manager: Eliza

Email: media@rainpoint.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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