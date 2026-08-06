Spirited Paw® Healthy Mind By Standard Process® Named 2026 Senior Dog Nutrition Product of the Year



PALMYRA, Wis., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Process®, a leader in whole food-based nutritional supplements, announced today that Healthy Mind from Spirited Paw®, its direct-to-consumer pet wellness brand, has been named the 2026 Senior Dog Nutrition Product of the Year by the Pet Innovation Awards.

Healthy Mind is a powder developed specifically to support cognitive health and mental sharpness in senior dogs. It contains no artificial flavors or colors and features four whole food ingredients grown on Standard Process’ certified organic farm: beets, buckwheat, Brussels sprouts, and Swiss chard. Its powder format also gives pet parents a convenient way to add cognitive support to their senior dog’s daily routine.

The recognition was presented as part of the eighth annual Pet Innovation Awards, which attracts thousands of nominations across pet product categories. The award spotlights Healthy Mind as a forward-thinking wellness option for pet parents as their dogs’ needs evolve with age.

“Every pet parent wants to help their dog remain engaged and connected as they grow older, but it can be difficult to know what to choose,” said Katrina Verdeur, M.S., Standard Process Product Development Manager, Pet. “We developed Spirited Paw® Healthy Mind to make that decision easier by combining research-backed ingredients at meaningful levels with whole food antioxidants, healthy fats, and meat ingredients dogs enjoy. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping pets—and the people who love them—thrive through every stage of life.”

The award reflects Standard Process’ commitment to helping pet parents care for their pets with trusted, thoughtfully formulated supplements. Through Spirited Paw®, Standard Process brings its experience in whole food nutrition and high-quality ingredients directly to pet parents, helping them support their pets’ health and well-being.

Where to Buy

Pet parents can learn more about Healthy Mind and purchase at: https://spiritedpaw.com/products/healthy-mind

About Standard Process®

Standard Process®, a family-owned company founded in 1929 by Dr. Royal Lee, has spent nearly a century advancing whole food nutrition and supporting healthcare practitioners. On our 850+ acre certified organic farm, we use organic and regenerative farming practices to grow up to 75% of the raw plant material used in our supplements. Through clinical research, product innovation, and practitioner education at our Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center, we continue to advance the science of whole food nutrition. The future of nutrition is here™.

Spirited Paw®

Spirited Paw® extends the whole food nutrition philosophy of Standard Process® to companion animals with thoughtfully crafted pet health supplements for every stage of life. Inspired by the bond between pets and the people who love them, we help pet parents support lifelong health and well-being.

Standard Process contacts

Sarah Danes, Brand Manager

sdanes@standardprocess.com

Tayler Kizewski, Digital Marketing Specialist

tkizewski@standardprocess.com

Media contact

Laura Bastardi, MWW Health

Standardprocess@MWW.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ecda590-c733-4e62-bb29-713af2bb1165