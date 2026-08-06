Sonablate Announces Landmark Global Strategic Alliance with Eleven Ventures to Advance AI-Powered Precision Medicine

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonablate, a U.S.-based AI-powered precision medicine company developing intelligent, image-guided therapeutic ultrasound technologies, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Eleven Ventures, an investment platform founded by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud. The agreement establishes a long-term collaboration to accelerate the global development, commercialization, and adoption of Sonablate's non-invasive precision medicine technologies.

As part of the collaboration, Eleven Ventures will serve as Sonablate's strategic capital partner in the Middle East, with a commitment to facilitate up to $200 million in equity financing from leading regional sovereign wealth funds and private investment institutions, subject to customary processes and approvals. In addition, the agreement outlines plans for Sonablate equipment to be deployed overseas as early as Q4 of 2026.

Built on more than two decades of U.S. scientific innovation, Sonablate's therapeutic ultrasound portfolio is designed to expand precision medicine across a growing range of clinical applications. The agreement was executed during a signing ceremony in Jeddah and reflects both organizations' shared vision to expand global access to intelligent, non-invasive therapies that improve patient outcomes while preserving quality of life.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Sonablate's continued transformation into a diversified AI-powered therapeutic ultrasound company, expanding its technology portfolio globally as research and regulatory pathways continue to advance.

Sonablate's expanding therapeutic ecosystem includes high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU), low-output focused ultrasound (LOFU), Sonatherm®, and SonaTripsy™, creating a comprehensive technology suite designed to support future AI-assisted, image-guided therapies across multiple clinical applications. Together, these technologies form the foundation of Sonablate's long-term precision medicine roadmap as the company advances new treatment opportunities through continued research, clinical development, and global collaboration.

This announcement also comes as new research from Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust demonstrates the long-term effectiveness of focal HIFU therapy for localized prostate cancer, reinforcing growing global recognition of non-invasive treatment approaches. Sonablate's technology was used to treat 100% of HIFU cases in the study, accounting for 85% of the total data. The other 15% used cryotherapy treatment. As momentum continues to build around focused ultrasound, this agreement positions Sonablate to further expand its global reach and broaden access to proven, high-quality patient care.

Eleven Ventures selected Sonablate based on its differentiated AI-powered therapeutic portfolio, scientific heritage, proprietary technology, and extensive intellectual property supported by regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries, as well as its long-term potential to enable innovation across a broad range of clinical applications. While Sonablate's first commercial application is prostate tissue ablation, its therapeutic ultrasound technologies are being developed for future applications in oncology, neuromodulation, cardiovascular disease, women's health, and other emerging therapeutic areas.

Beyond capital formation, the alliance encompasses a broad range of initiatives designed to support long-term growth and regional impact. These include potential expansion of commercialization activities throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), evaluation of regional assembly and manufacturing capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the establishment of a regional headquarters serving the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The collaboration also includes exploration of future joint venture opportunities in Saudi Arabia, support for clinical research across emerging therapeutic applications, regulatory and market access engagement, and public awareness initiatives to advance understanding of AI-powered, non-invasive therapeutic ultrasound technologies.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud will provide strategic leadership to advance Sonablate's international growth strategy, supporting government engagement, capital formation, strategic partnerships, and long-term market development through the Global Strategic Partnership Committee.

Together, Sonablate and Eleven Ventures share a vision of helping establish AI-powered therapeutic ultrasound as one of the defining non-invasive healthcare technologies shaping the future of precision medicine.

"This partnership reflects growing global confidence in Sonablate's long-term vision to transform precision medicine through intelligent, AI-powered therapeutic ultrasound technologies," said Richard Yang, CEO of Sonablate. "As healthcare shifts toward more personalized, non-invasive treatment, we believe our expanding technology suite is uniquely positioned to meet that need. Together with Eleven Ventures' investment vision, regional leadership, and strategic relationships, we have an opportunity to accelerate innovation, expand global access, and help shape the future of precision medicine."

"The future of healthcare will be shaped by international collaboration, scientific innovation, and long-term investment in transformative technologies. Through our partnership with Sonablate, we look forward to supporting the global advancement of intelligent, non-invasive precision medicine for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems worldwide," said His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud.

The alliance comes at a pivotal moment for healthcare, as demand for precision medicine, AI-enabled technologies, and non-invasive treatment options continue to accelerate. Market analysts project the global precision medicine market will more than double over the next decade as healthcare systems increasingly invest in technologies that enable more personalized, targeted care. Against this backdrop, Sonablate and Eleven Ventures are building a long-term international partnership designed to accelerate innovation, expand access across borders, and establish AI-powered therapeutic ultrasound as one of the defining non-invasive technologies shaping the future of precision medicine.

About Sonablate Corp.

Sonablate Corp. is a U.S.-based AI-powered precision medicine company developing intelligent, image-guided therapeutic ultrasound technologies designed to advance non-invasive treatment across multiple disease areas. Built on more than two decades of American scientific innovation, the company's expanding therapeutic ultrasound portfolio—including HIFU, LOFU, LIFU, Sonatherm®, and SonaTripsy™—supports its long-term vision of transforming precision medicine through AI-powered, image-guided therapies. Sonablate's first commercial technology, the Sonablate® HIFU System, is FDA-cleared in the United States for prostate tissue ablation and has received regulatory approvals in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Mannon Lindhorst

sonablate@mww.com

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