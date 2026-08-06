1Kosmos Names Frank Cohen Chief Revenue Officer

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced that Frank Cohen has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Cohen brings more than 20 years of executive sales and revenue leadership experience across high-growth cybersecurity and enterprise technology companies to the 1Kosmos management team.





As Chief Revenue Officer, Cohen will lead 1Kosmos' worldwide sales organization, channel partnerships, customer growth, and go-to-market strategy as the company continues expanding adoption of its identity verification and passwordless authentication platform across enterprises, public sector agencies, and regulated industries.

“Frank has built world-class sales organizations for several growing AI and cybersecurity companies, and helped scale these businesses into market leaders,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “His proven expertise and relationships in enterprise security markets, channel development, and global go-to-market execution position him as the ideal leader to accelerate our next phase of growth and capitalize on the foundational role of verified identity for maintaining digital trust in the AI era.”

Cohen recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at ORDR, a provider of AI-assisted device security. Previously, he was General Manager, Americas at industrial security vendor Claroty, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at critical infrastructure technology provider OPSWAT, and Vice President of Global Sales at Intertrust Secure Systems, a vendor of trusted computing solutions.

“Identity has become a board-level business issue, driven by AI, digital transformation, and increasingly sophisticated impersonation attacks,” said Frank Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer of 1Kosmos. “1Kosmos is exceptionally well positioned to become the leader in establishing and maintaining trust across digital interactions in commercial and government markets. I'm looking forward to helping accelerate the company's next stage of growth.”

As organizations increasingly rely on AI, cloud services, and digital channels to conduct business, they must continuously verify the identity behind high-risk transactions throughout the user lifecycle, not just during initial onboarding. 1Kosmos helps organizations establish and maintain trusted digital identities by combining identity proofing, credential verification, and passwordless authentication into a unified platform. By continuously verifying identity during high-risk events such as account recovery, device enrollment, privileged access requests, and service desk interactions, organizations can curb fraud while streamlining the user experience.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos delivers remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

+1 617-877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c039ad9-dd4c-4214-a101-d6da8f8573e5