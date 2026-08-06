Definitive Healthcare Launches Early Adopter Program for New AI-Powered Healthcare Intelligence Platform

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a provider of healthcare data and analytics, today announced an early adopter program for its new AI-powered platform, giving select organizations early access as the company works toward general availability later this year.

Definitive Healthcare is advancing its AI strategy by combining its trusted healthcare data assets with conversational AI to surface insights across providers, organizations, claims, affiliations, KOLs, and consumer datasets.

The platform will enable users to:

Size market opportunities with confidence

Optimize sales territories for maximum impact

Identify and prioritize high-value prospects

Surface the right decision makers faster

Reduce patient leakage and strengthen networks



The new platform brings together healthcare intelligence that is uniquely available in a single solution, enabling organizations to ask complex questions, understand relationships throughout the healthcare ecosystem, identify meaningful opportunities, and make faster, more informed strategic, commercial, and product development decisions.

"Definitive Healthcare has been using AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to create proprietary healthcare intelligence for years," said Srinivas Attipalli, Head of AI at Definitive Healthcare. "This platform is the next step in that journey, giving customers a new way to explore the intersections of markets, providers, organizations, patients, and the people who influence healthcare decisions."

Select Definitive Healthcare customers, spanning health systems, life sciences organizations, and other industries selling into healthcare, are being invited to participate in the early adopter program beginning in August 2026. Feedback from early adopters will help shape the final product experience ahead of a planned general availability release in late 2026. Organizations interested in following the platform's progress can visit https://go.definitivehc.com/ai to learn more and stay informed about future availability.

“The organizations that lead in healthcare are the ones that can identify opportunities early and act with confidence," said Tina Hannagan, Chief Commercial Officer at Definitive Healthcare. "By combining Definitive Healthcare's trusted healthcare intelligence with AI, we're helping customers move from data to decisions faster than ever before."

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is a data and analytics company focused on the business side of healthcare. The healthcare market is complex — our data makes it clearer. We cut through the noise to deliver the insights you need to make smarter, faster, more strategic decisions. Because when you succeed, healthcare gets better for everyone.

Media Contact:

Jeff Rusack

Sōvyn

DefinitiveHC@sovyn.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251