Justin Healthcare AI Introduces AI-Powered Consulting and Automation Solutions for Medical Practices

Lake Forest, CA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Healthcare AI, a specialized consultancy founded by healthcare growth consultant Justin Ingram, now offers AI-powered consulting and automation solutions designed to help medical practices streamline back-office operations and accelerate patient acquisition. The company pairs HIPAA-compliant AI agents with hands-on healthcare business consulting to address the administrative bottlenecks that limit clinic efficiency and growth.



Ingram brings more than 10 years of experience in healthcare technology and has worked across 28 different healthcare verticals. His consultancy is built on direct operational experience running clinics rather than a software development background. Across his career, including work through his separate healthcare marketing agency ModFX Media, Ingram’s initiatives have served over 500 practices and driven more than $18 million in revenue.



“Most providers I work with didn’t get into medicine to chase denied claims or manage appointment workflows,” said Justin Ingram, founder of Justin Healthcare AI. “By implementing HIPAA-compliant AI for back-office tasks like billing, scheduling, and patient follow-up, we give healthcare providers the ability to focus entirely on patient care rather than administrative burdens.”



Specialized AI Billing Agents for Claims and Denials



A core component of the consultancy’s offering is its AI agents for clinics, including billing agents built to code claims, scrub denials, and manage accounts receivable. These agents operate within HIPAA-compliant frameworks across the 28 healthcare verticals the consultancy serves, from dermatology and functional medicine to regenerative practices.



Appointment Automation and Patient Reactivation



Justin Healthcare AI deploys automation for appointment booking and patient reactivation campaigns, targeting a common gap where practices lose prospective and returning patients due to slow or inconsistent follow-up. CRM-driven workflows replace the manual processes that often delay scheduling and reduce patient volume.



AI-Powered Patient Communication



The consultancy implements AI voice, SMS, and chatbot tools that handle patient inquiries outside of office hours. These solutions maintain responsiveness without requiring additional front-desk staff, keeping patient communication active when the practice is closed.



Connecting Patient Acquisition with Operational Infrastructure



What distinguishes Justin Healthcare AI from firms that specialize in either marketing or operations alone is its integrated model. The consultancy’s healthcare technology consulting connects front-end patient acquisition strategies with back-office automation so that as new patients enter a practice, the scheduling, follow-up, and billing infrastructure is equipped to handle increased volume.



Consulting Shaped by Clinical Experience



Ingram’s background operating clinics directly informs the consultancy’s AI coaching for healthcare services. This firsthand knowledge of daily practice operations guides which automations deliver practical results, setting the consultancy apart from software-first AI vendors.



The consultancy also builds CRM workflow automation and lead nurturing sequences that maintain contact with prospective patients from initial inquiry through appointment confirmation, replacing manual outreach tasks that typically fall to already-stretched office staff.



Medical practices interested in evaluating how AI-powered automation could apply to their operations can book a free audit through the Justin Healthcare AI website.



About Justin Healthcare AI



Based in Lake Forest, CA, Justin Healthcare AI is a consultancy founded by Justin Ingram that integrates HIPAA-compliant AI technologies into medical practices. The company provides AI agents, CRM automation, and growth consulting to help clinics operate more efficiently and engage patients more effectively. More information is available at https://justinhealthcareai.com.



What specific administrative tasks can Justin Healthcare AI’s automation solutions handle?



The consultancy provides HIPAA-compliant AI agents that automate billing tasks such as coding claims and scrubbing denials, as well as managing appointment scheduling and patient reactivation campaigns. These solutions also include AI-powered voice, SMS, and chatbot tools to handle patient inquiries outside of regular office hours.



What distinguishes Justin Healthcare AI from other healthcare technology firms?



The consultancy is led by Justin Ingram, who brings over a decade of direct experience operating clinics across 28 healthcare verticals rather than a strictly software development background. This operational expertise allows the firm to integrate front-end patient acquisition strategies with back-office infrastructure to ensure practices can handle increased patient volume.



How can a medical practice begin evaluating these AI services?



Practices interested in streamlining their operations can book a free audit through the Justin Healthcare AI website. This evaluation helps providers identify how AI-powered automation and CRM workflows can address specific administrative bottlenecks within their clinic.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Justin Healthcare AI



Address: 20 Heron, Lake Forest, CA 92630



Phone: 904-673-7587



Website: https://justinhealthcareai.com



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