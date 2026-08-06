Daré Bioscience to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Company Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 13, 2026

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that it will host a corporate update conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 13, 2026, to review its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and to provide a company update.

To access the conference call via phone, dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 (toll-free). The conference ID number for the call is 3808585. The live webcast can be accessed under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts" in the Investors section of the company's website at ir.darebioscience.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived in the same section of the company's website and available for replay for 90 days.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.