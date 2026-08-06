Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Covering Exosome-Based Immunotherapy for Type 1 Diabetes, Deepening IP Protection Across Its MyeloCelz™, CELZ-101 and CELZ-201 Diabetes Platforms

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) (“Creative Medical” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine solutions, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a U.S. patent application titled “Suppression of Diabetes Using Exosomes From Stem Cell Programmed Myeloid Cells” (U.S. Application No. 17/931,868).

Once formally issued, the patent will extend Creative Medical’s intellectual property protection around its proprietary MyeloCelz™ platform, a cell-free exosome technology derived from stem-cell-programmed myeloid cells that is designed to induce antigen-specific immune tolerance and suppress the autoimmune destruction of insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells that underlies Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The allowed claims cover the use of these exosomes alone, or in combination with other tolerance-promoting agents such as antibodies, cellular therapies and small molecules, to selectively shut down the immune cells responsible for attacking the pancreas while preserving the immune system’s ability to fight infection and disease.

Strengthening a Multi-Layered Patent Estate Around Creative Medical's Diabetes Franchise

This Notice of Allowance is the latest in a series of USPTO actions strengthening Creative Medical’s intellectual property position across its immunology and endocrinology pipeline. It follows the Company’s prior Notices of Allowance covering “Prevention and/or Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes by Augmentation of Myeloid Suppressor Cell Activity” and “Treatment of Heart Failure and/or Post Infarct Pathological Remodeling by Ex Vivo Reprogrammed Immune Cells,” both of which were subsequently issued as U.S. Patent Nos. 12,931,925 and 12,385,011, respectively, providing protection into 2042 and 2043.

The newly allowed exosome patent directly complements the Company’s broader diabetes portfolio, which spans multiple stages of disease and mechanisms of action: CELZ-201 (olastrocel/AlloStem®), currently being evaluated in the FDA-cleared CREATE-1 trial for newly diagnosed T1D; CELZ-101 (etaroleucel/ImmCelz®), which holds FDA Orphan Drug Designation for use alongside pancreatic islet transplantation in brittle T1D; and CELZ-001, the Company’s program for late-stage Type 2 diabetes. Creative Medical’s overall intellectual property estate now comprises approximately 60 issued patents and pending applications, with seven issued U.S. patents and 39 pending U.S. applications on file with the USPTO.

“Each new Notice of Allowance adds another layer of protection around the core biology that differentiates our platform,” said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. “This exosome-based approach gives us a cell-free way to pursue the same antigen-specific tolerance mechanism we are already advancing clinically with CELZ-101 and CELZ-201. Building overlapping IP protection across both our cellular and cell-free diabetes programs is a deliberate strategy to maximize the long-term value of our platform for patients and shareholders alike.”

A Large and Growing Market Opportunity in Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes remains a lifelong autoimmune condition with no approved cure. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 2.1 million Americans, including 1.8 million adults and 314,000 children and adolescents, are living with diagnosed T1D. Independent market research estimates the global Type 1 diabetes market at roughly $18 billion in 2026, with continued double-digit growth expected over the next several years as cell- and immune-based approaches advance through clinical development. Current standard-of-care treatment remains centered on exogenous insulin replacement and non-specific immunosuppression, underscoring the unmet need for therapies, like Creative Medical’s pipeline, aimed at inducing durable, antigen-specific immune tolerance.

What Comes Next

Following receipt of this Notice of Allowance, Creative Medical plans to:

Complete formal issuance of the patent and continue building out its exosome-related intellectual property estate.

Advance its clinical-stage CELZ-101 and CELZ-201 diabetes programs, including continued enrollment and data generation.

Evaluate strategic pathways, including potential licensing and partnership discussions, that leverage its expanded patent protection across the MyeloCelz™, ImmCelz® and AlloStem® platforms.



About MyeloCelz™

MyeloCelz™ is Creative Medical’s cell-free platform focused on harnessing the innate immune system, complementing the Company’s ImmCelz® platform, which primarily engages T and B cells, and its Ultrasome™ platform, the Company’s cell-free regenerative technology for orthopedic applications. MyeloCelz™-derived exosomes are designed to promote antigen-specific immunological tolerance by modulating myeloid suppressor cell activity, with lead application in the prevention and treatment of Type 1 diabetes. MyeloCelz™ remains investigational; no product has been approved, and this release announces no new clinical data or FDA authorization for the program.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine therapies derived from adult and perinatal stem cell technologies. With a diversified pipeline spanning orthopedics, immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, and gynecology, the Company is committed to translating cutting-edge science into transformative, accessible therapies for patients with high unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding patent prosecution and issuance, regulatory pathways, clinical development milestones, potential therapeutic applications, and the Company’s strategic outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that a Notice of Allowance does not guarantee that a patent will ultimately issue or that issued claims will provide meaningful commercial protection, as well as clinical trial results, regulatory decisions, manufacturing challenges, market conditions, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Creative Medical Technology Holdings assumes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contacts

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