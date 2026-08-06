Inevitable AI Group Raises $6M From Aleph to Launch AI-Native SaaS Companies





TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inevitable AI Group (IAIG), an AI-native venture studio founded by veteran technology entrepreneurs, today announced a $6 million pre-seed funding round led by Aleph. The company is building and launching dozens of AI-native software businesses designed to capitalize on the rapidly changing economics of software development.

Founded by Nimrod Lehavi and Ofer Bar-Or, IAIG was created around the thesis that advances in artificial intelligence are enabling small teams to build, launch, and scale software products faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Rather than building a single company, IAIG operates as a venture studio, partnering with entrepreneurs to launch AI-native products in a matter of weeks in identified and proven software markets and providing them with all of the tools to grow rapidly.

The process starts with meticulous selection, development, go-to-market execution, operations, and growth. By leveraging AI across the company-building process, IAIG achieves feature parity with established software products in weeks while dramatically reducing operating costs.

Since launching in January, IAIG has already created and launched five ventures and expects to launch dozens more by year-end. The company focuses on post market fit proven software categories with established demand and opportunities where AI can significantly improve efficiency, accessibility, or pricing.

"We believe AI is changing the foundations of how software businesses are built, marketed, grow and exit," said Nimrod Lehavi, founder and CEO of IAIG. "Many of today’s software companies were designed for a different technological era. We see an opportunity to build a new generation of companies that can move faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver greater value to customers."

Established software companies often face challenges adapting to AI due to legacy technology, complex architectures, and slower operating models. AI-native companies, by contrast, can automate large portions of development and operations while serving customers with significantly smaller teams.

"SaaS isn't dying, it's being reinvented," said Eden Shochat, Equal Partner at Aleph. "AI gives customers the ability to create tools tailored to their needs on demand. We backed IAIG because the team understands that the winners of this transition will be those building entirely new categories of software."

Lehavi previously founded, managed and sold Simplex to Nuvei for 300MM, while Bar-Or brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience spanning telecommunications, semiconductors, internet infrastructure, machine learning, and deep technology. A graduate of Israel's Talpiot program, Bar-Or also spent seven years in the Israeli space program.

"The biggest challenge in startups has always been finding something the market truly needs and then executing well," said Ofer Bar-Or, founder and COO of IAIG. "AI is dramatically reducing the barriers to execution, allowing entrepreneurs to spend more time solving meaningful problems and less time navigating the complexity of software development."

IAIG believes the next phase of the software industry will be defined by smaller, more efficient organizations capable of delivering enterprise-grade products at lower cost and higher speed. The company also expects acquisitions, partnerships, and integrations between AI-native startups and established software providers to become increasingly common as the industry adapts to AI-driven change. Looking ahead, IAIG plans to expand its network of founders, enter additional software categories, and continue refining a venture-building model designed specifically for the AI era.

About IAIG

IAIG is an AI-native venture studio that partners with solo entrepreneurs to select, build, launch, and scale software companies for the age of artificial intelligence. The company identifies proven software markets and works alongside founders to develop AI-first products through a combination of venture-building infrastructure, operational expertise, and AI-driven execution. Based in Israel, IAIG's mission is to enable a new generation of entrepreneurs to create software companies that are faster to build, more efficient to operate, and better aligned with the opportunities created by advances in artificial intelligence.

Contact

Nimrod Lehavi

nimrod@iaig.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/330c3ad2-d0c9-45f1-a225-0bd9b2002d1c