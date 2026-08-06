Tampa Bay Wave Welcomes 2026 BlueTech|X Cohort, Advancing Florida's Emerging Ocean Cluster

Tampa, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As coastal communities look for new ways to strengthen resilience, protect waterways and support sustainable economic growth, Tampa Bay Wave has launched its second BlueTech|X Accelerator cohort, welcoming startups developing technologies for the ocean economy, maritime industries and coastal communities. The cohort reflects the continued growth of Florida's emerging ocean cluster and Tampa Bay's role within it.

The 2026 program runs from Aug. 3 through Sept. 17 and is delivered in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA ) and is part of The Continuum , a national network focused on accelerating innovation in the Blue Economy.

This year's cohort was selected with a sharper focus on water in all its dimensions, from protection and conservation to the systems and infrastructure communities and governments rely on every day. Many of the companies are building solutions that municipalities and government agencies can put to work directly, helping the public sector do its job better at the ground level. While the cohort draws founders from across the country, each will spend the program embedded in Tampa Bay, working directly with the region's research institutions, industry partners and business community, reinforcing Tampa Bay's role at the center of Florida's emerging ocean cluster.

The accelerator connects founders with mentors, researchers, industry experts and government partners to help move ocean and coastal technologies closer to market, at no cost and with no equity taken, consistent with Tampa Bay Wave's founder-first model.

"The continued growth of the BlueTech|X Accelerator reflects both the importance of the ocean economy and the opportunities for innovation within it," said Linda Olson, CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Wave. "This cohort brings together founders who are building practical solutions for some of the most important issues facing coastal regions."



2026 BlueTech|X Accelerator Cohort:

1Print LLC , Pompano Beach, Florida, founded by Fredrik Wannius , uses 3D concrete printing to build coastal and land infrastructure such as artificial reefs, seawalls and breakwaters in complex shapes traditional molds cannot achieve.The company's Chief Sales Officer, Fred Meinke, is based in the Tampa Bay region.

Dreadnot , Seattle, Washington, founded by Shawna Ruff , provides real-time seismic and climate monitoring to help community leaders protect coastal and island communities from disaster.

ONA Protocol , Madrid, Spain, founded by Nil Diaz , builds data and intelligence infrastructure that turns fragmented data into a single, verifiable source of truth for the blue economy.

SampleServe, Inc. , Traverse City, Michigan, founded by Russell Schindler , is the operating system for the environmental services industry, replacing paper-based sampling workflows with digital chain-of-custody, lab integrations and automated regulatory reporting.

SwimSmart Technology LLC , Marquette, Michigan, founded by Jacob Soter , modernizes beach safety through purpose-built technology solutions.



"BlueTech|X continues to attract companies tackling real-world challenges across marine and coastal industries," said Dr. Richard Munassi, managing director of Tampa Bay Wave's Accelerator Programs. "Through this program, founders gain access to the relationships and resources needed to move their technologies forward and strengthen Florida's position at the center of the region's ocean cluster."

Tampa Bay Wave launched the BlueTech|X Accelerator in 2025 as part of a broader effort to strengthen the region's role in the growing Blue Economy and support commercialization of technologies related to ocean and coastal sustainability. To learn more, visit tampabaywave.org/bluetechx-accelerator .



ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE: Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay. Since 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 670 tech startups that have raised more than $1.8 billion in capital, created more than 7,300 jobs and completed 32 exits, driving an estimated $450 million in annual economic impact, thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from individuals, corporations and foundations such as: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Workforce Solutions, St. Petersburg College, TECO, the University of South Florida and others. Tampa Bay Wave is a member of the GAN network of accelerators. For more information,visit tampabaywave.org .

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