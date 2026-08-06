Paris - FRANCE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2026

Topical RNA Delivery Opens a New Era for Dermatology,

Healthy Aging & Regenerative Beauty

GEG Tech today announces a major scientific milestone with the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Communications Biology, a Nature Portfolio journal.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s42003-026-10651-9



Conducted in collaboration with the University of Geneva (Switzerland) and Nantong University (China), the study demonstrates transient mRNA expression in the epidermis using Biologically Engineered Vectors (BEVs), opening new opportunities in skin biology, regenerative medicine and regenerative beauty.



This publication follows GEG Tech’s recent announcements of strategic collaborations with the University of California, Irvine (UCI) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in distinct applications of its RNA-based technology. These separate programs have generated encouraging early pre-clinical proof-of-concept results.





Skin is emerging as a programmable biological interface for the next generation of RNA therapeutics.





These foundational results provide compelling proof of concept that the epidermis can be transiently programmed through topical mRNA delivery using biologically engineered vectors.

[Paris, France – August 6th, 2026] — GEG Tech, together with international academic partners, announces a scientific publication showing that messenger RNA can be delivered topically to the skin using a Biologically Engineered Vector system, enabling transient protein expression in epidermal cells.

Published in Communications Biology, a Nature Portfolio journal, the study entitled “Biologically engineered vectors enable topical mRNA delivery for skin regeneration” describes experimental results demonstrating a clear improvement in tissue repair in a diabetic wound model.

The technology used in this work is based on GEG Tech’s RNA-BEV vector platform. These biological vectors, or Biologically Engineered Vectors (BEVs), represent an emerging class of biologically engineered RNA delivery vectors designed to combine biosafety, efficient tissue delivery and transient gene expression.





For more than two decades, advances in RNA medicine have been driven primarily by synthetic delivery technologies. This study provides evidence that biologically engineered vectors could emerge as a complementary platform for localized RNA therapeutics.

The publication represents an important milestone in GEG Tech's broader strategy to establish biologically engineered vectors as a versatile platform for next-generation RNA therapeutics.





Until now, conventional synthetic RNA delivery technologies have faced major limitations in achieving efficient, non-invasive and localized mRNA expression directly within the epidermis, limiting the ability to program biological functions directly within living skin. By addressing this long-standing delivery challenge and enabling the precise, local and transient production of functional proteins — without permanently altering the genome — Biologically Engineered Vectors open the way to a new class of biological interventions.

Beyond tissue repair, the ability to transiently program biological functions directly within the skin creates opportunities spanning dermatology, regenerative medicine, healthy aging and the emerging field of regenerative beauty.

The skin may become more than a target for treatment—it may become a programmable interface for future medicine.





“We are proud of these results, which mark a major advance in the emergence of next-generation biological vectors for RNA delivery,” said Dr. Nicolas Grandchamp, Chief Scientific Officer of GEG Tech. “They show that mRNA can now be delivered topically and transiently to the epidermis. This advanced vector architecture opens new perspectives for skin regeneration and, more broadly, for skin biology, medicine and beauty.”

About GEG Tech

GEG Tech is a leading deeptech in the field of mRNA delivery. The company is a pioneer in transient mRNA delivery technologies, with a proprietary technology platform of Biologically Engineered Vectors (BEVs) enabling a wide range of innovative biomedical applications.

The company’s research laboratory is located near Paris, on the Paris-Saclay cluster. GEG Tech is developing a portfolio of innovations in precision gene therapy, vaccination, regenerative medicine, cancer immunotherapies, dermatology and regenerative beauty.

GEG Tech operates under an open-innovation studio model. It has established scientific partnerships with leading academic and clinical institutions in North America, Europe and Asia to accelerate the development of next-generation biological therapies. Amongst GEG Tech research partners : the University of California at Irvine, the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard, Pun University in India, Zurich University and the University of Geneva, in Switzerland.

In October 2024, GEG Tech announced its partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard.

In January 2025, the University of California at Irvine (UCI) and GEG Tech announced breakthrough results in precision gene therapy, with blind mice recovering visual cycle after treatment combining UCI gene editor and GEG Tech mRNA biological engineered vectors.

Supplementary quotes and pictures in the press kit:

Professor Yogeshvar N. Kalia of the University of Geneva

Prof. Yong Chen of Nantong University

Charbel Bouez, global head of R&D at IFF and senior Member at GEG Tech

Dr. Bruno A. Bernard, Scientific Advisor GEG Tech and former senior scientific leader at L’Oréal.

Contact presse

contact@geg-tech.com - +336 24 30 03 42

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