ABB invests in LevelTen Energy to advance clean energy procurement

Cary, NC, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Partnership and investment in LevelTen Energy – the world's largest clean energy marketplace – strengthen ABB's ability to support industrial and commercial customers secure affordable, long-term clean energy without compromising speed to power in a complex grid environment

Enhances ABB’s electrification and advisory services by expanding end-to-end solutions spanning energy procurement, electrification, optimization, and emissions reduction

Highlights ABB's commitment to collaborating with innovative startups that accelerate the energy transition and create customer value

ABB has formed a strategic partnership and made a minority investment in LevelTen Energy, the world's largest marketplace for clean energy transactions including power purchase agreements (PPAs). Headquartered in the United States, LevelTen has facilitated more than 20 GW of clean energy transactions in more than 35 markets across North America and Europe on behalf of a wide array of industry participants, including hyperscalers, commercial and industrial companies, and utilities.



The strategic partnership and investment strengthen ABB's energy and carbon (E&C) advisory services offering by combining its expertise in electrification, digital solutions and energy management with LevelTen's market-leading platform. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.



As businesses face increasing pressure to decarbonize operations, securing access to reliable, affordable clean electricity has become one of the most complex challenges on the path to net zero. While many businesses have invested in onsite renewable generation and energy efficiency measures, sourcing clean power at scale often requires long-term renewable energy agreements that can be difficult to navigate without specialist expertise.



“Our customers are under real pressure to reduce their carbon footprint while managing energy costs and maintaining reliable, 24/7 operations," said Stuart Thompson, President of Electrification Service division at ABB. "One important piece missing from the solutions we provide today: a straightforward way to secure long-term clean energy at the right price. LevelTen Energy brings exactly that capability. Through the partnership, ABB will be able to extend its growing energy and carbon advisory services portfolio with renewable energy procurement capabilities, helping customers move from planning and implementation to ongoing optimization and reporting.”



The collaboration is particularly relevant as regulatory requirements evolve. More businesses are moving beyond annual renewable energy matching toward more stringent expectations around when and where clean energy is generated and consumed. These customers increasingly rely on technologies such as battery energy storage systems, microgrids and advanced energy management solutions, areas where ABB has extensive expertise. LevelTen's capabilities in clean energy contracting and environmental attribute certificate trading complement these technologies, helping customers build more comprehensive and verifiable decarbonization strategies.



Thompson added: “The partnership is expected to accelerate growth opportunities for both companies. ABB will gain access to LevelTen's extensive ecosystem of clean energy developers and projects, creating new opportunities to deliver monitoring, optimization and lifecycle services. At the same time, LevelTen will benefit from ABB's domain expertise and global customer relationships, particularly within manufacturing, industrial and commercial sectors, as well as ABB's strong presence in growth markets including Asia-Pacific.”



Bryce Smith CEO of LevelTen Energy, said: “This strategic partnership will generate new clean energy solutions, allowing ABB's global customers to seamlessly tap into clean power, capacity, and portfolio management tools. Together, we have a real opportunity to help even more customers decarbonize.”



ABB’s investment in LevelTen Energy reflects the company’s commitment to building an ecosystem of innovative partners that help customers navigate an increasingly complex energy landscape. Together with recent investments such as Gridcog, ABB is expanding its capabilities across energy procurement, advisory and energy and carbon services to help commercial and industrial customers accelerate their energy transition and make more informed energy decisions.



This investment through ABB Electrification Ventures, the venture capital arm of ABB’s Electrification business area, is a key addition to ABB's venture capital investments, reflecting the company's commitment to building an ecosystem of innovative partners developing solutions that support productivity, efficiency and sustainability. With this latest partnership, ABB Electrification Ventures has invested more than $110 million in 18 startups since 2021. ABB Electrification Ventures is part of the group-wide venture capital investment framework, ABB Ventures. Since its formation in 2010, ABB’s venture capital unit, ABB Ventures, has invested more than $500 million into startups that are aligned with its electrification, automation and motion portfolio.



ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com



LevelTen Energy is the world’s largest clean energy deal platform. Founded in 2016, LevelTen connects utility-scale energy buyers and sellers, and helps them find, analyze, and close deals faster. Through its transaction infrastructure, which comprises the world’s largest clean energy marketplace, cutting-edge transaction tools, and the industry’s most trusted market intelligence suite, LevelTen delivers efficient deals and gigawatts of clean energy to the grid. Operating across 35+ markets in North America and Europe, the LevelTen Marketplace supports a full range of transaction types, including power purchase agreements, capacity, powered land, energy attribute certificates, energy storage agreements, and granular certificates. LevelTen's market intelligence software and reports bring unmatched transparency to energy markets. Learn more at leveltenenergy.com.