Quebec City CMA: The Market’s Exceptional Performance Softens

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of July 2026. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.

Highlights

In July 2026, 709 residential property sales were concluded through the Centris system in Quebec City’s metropolitan area, a drop of 4 per cent compared to July 2025. Nevertheless, transactional activity remains 19 per cent above the ten-year historical average.

By large geographic sector, the South Shore stood out with an 11 per cent increase in sales. Conversely, transactions fell by 6 per cent in the Agglomeration of Quebec City and by 17 per cent in the Northern Periphery.

Across the CMA, plexes were the only category to record an increase in sales (+3 per cent). Single-family home transactions remained relatively stable (-1 per cent), while condominium transactions declined by 14 per cent compared to the same period last year.

With 1,993 active listings, the number of properties for sale increased for a fifth consecutive month, confirming the rebound in supply. Although inventory is up 24 per cent compared to July 2025, it remains half the historical average observed for this time of year, reflecting a persistent shortage of supply.

Despite a slight easing of the market in recent months due to increased supply, the scarcity of available properties continues to strongly favour sellers. Market conditions therefore remain extremely tight in all property categories.

In July, single-family homes sold after an average of 26 days on the market, the same timeframe as one year earlier. Plexes found buyers in an average of 22 days (-19 days), while condominiums sold in 33 days (-10 days).

The growth in sales on the South Shore, where homes are generally more affordable, helped moderate the increase in the median price of single-family homes at the regional level. Across the CMA, it rose by 1 per cent in July to reach $460,000. The median price of condominiums increased by 5 per cent, while that of plexes jumped by 22 per cent.





“Beyond the slight decline in July sales, the residential real estate market in the Quebec City CMA remains very active, notably due to the buoyant activity of the South Shore. Moreover, the solid increases recorded in previous months have propelled transactional activity in the Quebec City CMA. Despite ongoing global geopolitical uncertainty and the trade conflict with the United States, the Quebec City area’s full-employment situation and stable mortgage interest rates are supporting demand for existing properties,” points out Camille Laberge, Assistant Director of the QPAREB Market Analysis Department.

“At the same time, the increase in the supply of properties available on the market has accelerated since the spring. The sense of urgency among many buyers is, therefore, giving way to more deliberate transactions. Multiple-offer situations are becoming less frequent, signalling that overbidding is easing in the Quebec City CMA. In July, 20 per cent of single-family homes sold for 5 per cent or more above the initial asking price, compared to half in March. Upward pressure on prices is therefore gradually easing,” notes Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.





Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

media@apciq.ca

Image bank (credit QPAREB) available free of charge.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07588256-1000-436d-bb2c-ad91be554ffd