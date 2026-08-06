MIND CTI Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

YOQNEAM, Israel, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. (NasdaqGM: MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications (UC) analytics for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The following will summarize our major developments in the second quarter of 2026 as well as our business. The financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were $4.6 million, compared with $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, with the decrease mainly attributed to the messaging segment.

Operating income was $0.7 million, or 15% of total revenues, compared with $0.3 million, or 6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025, with the increase mainly attributed to a different revenue mix with improved margins.

Net income was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared with $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities was $0.1 million, compared with $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Six Months Financial Highlights

Revenues were $9.7 million, same as in the first six months of 2025.

Operating income of $1.6 million, or 17% of total revenues, compared with $0.6 million or 7% of total revenues in the first six months of 2025 (that included an allowance for credit loss of a specific customer, as well as acquisition related costs)

Net income of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share in the first six months of 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first six months of 2026 was $0.7 million, compared with $1.6 million in the first six months of 2025.

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI’s interim CEO, commented: “As I step back into the leadership role at MIND, my primary focus is to reinforce our foundational customer relationships and maximize the value of our technology roadmap. Alongside our newly appointed Chief Business Officer, Orly Sorokin, we are implementing proactive measures to pursue new opportunities, strengthen the Company’s long-term stability, and create sustainable value for our shareholders. The telecommunications and enterprise messaging spaces remain highly competitive, placing ongoing price pressures on our core segments. Our strong cash position and ongoing long-term profitability give us the flexibility to navigate these market challenges. We will continue to optimize our organizational structure while maintaining the high-quality support and execution that our global customers expect from MIND. Our immediate priority is to offset the anticipated mid-term revenue decline by accelerating commercial efforts."

Cash Position and Buyback Update

Our cash position, including short-term deposits and marketable securities, was $13.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

The increase in the cash position, resulting from ongoing positive cash flow, was partially offset by three events.

As previously announced, we completed the acquisition of Aurenz in the first quarter of 2025. An initial cash payment of $1.7 million was made in the first quarter of 2025 and the remaining amount of approximately $261 thousand, was paid in the second quarter of 2026, completing the acquisition related payments.

In addition, the cash position was also impacted by a withholding tax of approximately $288K related to a dividend distributed between subsidiaries within the MIND group that is expected to be recovered in future years.

As previously announced, MIND’s Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase plan on November 12, 2025, allowing the Company to repurchase ordinary shares in the open market for up to $2.4 million in cash. As of June 30, 2026, MIND had repurchased a total of 617 thousand shares for total consideration of approximately $674 thousand, out of which $350 thousand during the second quarter of 2026.

Under the repurchase program, share purchases may be made from time to time, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume, and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended from time to time or discontinued.

Revenue Distribution for Q2 2026

Revenues in Europe represented 60% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany, which represented 32%), the Americas represented 30%, and the rest of the world represented 10% of total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $2.4 million, or 52% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $1.5 million, or 32% of total revenues and enterprise UC analytics software were $0.7 million or 16% of total revenues.

Revenues from maintenance and additional services were $4.3 million, or 94% of total revenues, while licenses were $0.3 million, or 6% of total revenues.

Revenue Distribution for the First Six Months of 2026

Revenues in Europe represented 62% (including the messaging segment revenues in Germany, which represented 33%), the Americas represented 31%, and the rest of the world represented 7% of total revenues.

Revenues from our customer care and billing software were $4.6 million, or 48% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $3.2 million, or 33% of total revenues and enterprise UC analytics software were $1.9 million, or 19% of total revenues.

Revenues from maintenance and additional services were $9.1 million, or 94% of total revenues, while licenses were $0.6 million, or 6% of total revenues.



Nasdaq Letters

On June 23, 2026, we received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. We were provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until December 21, 2026, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the compliance period, the Company may then be eligible for an additional period to regain compliance. If it appears to Nasdaq’s staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency by the end of the compliance period, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible for an additional compliance period, Nasdaq’s staff will notify the Company that its ordinary shares will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares and will consider available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule.

On August 3, 2026, we received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that, due to the resignation of Ms. Orly Sorokin from the Company’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee, the Company no longer complies with Nasdaq’s audit committee requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5605(c)(2).

However, consistent with Listing Rule 5605(c)(4), Nasdaq will provide the Company with a cure period to regain compliance until the earlier of the Company’s next annual shareholders’ meeting or August 1, 2027. The Company must submit documentation to Nasdaq, including biographies of any new directors, evidencing compliance with the rules no later than this date. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by this date, Nasdaq rules require Nasdaq staff to provide written notification to the Company that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to correct this deficiency and regain compliance at the annual general meeting to be held in May 2027.

These letters have no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares. During the applicable compliance periods, as may be extended, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MNDO.”

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty-five years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in Israel, Romania, Germany and the United States.

Cautionary Statement for Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than historical facts included in the foregoing press release regarding the Company's business strategy are "forward-looking statements", including estimations relating to the impact of the political situation in Ukraine, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiative, integration of the company’s acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may materially differ. The forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, economic conditions in our key markets, as well as the risks discussed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information.

For more information please contact:

Janice Kaye

MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Tel: +972-4-993-6666

investor@mindcti.com