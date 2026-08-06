HEKA Petlife HEKA Grain-free Wet Food Named 2026 “Dog Food Wet Product of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that HEKA Grain-free Wet Food from HEKA Petlife Co., Ltd. , a premium pet care and food brand originally from Japan, is the winner of “Dog Food Wet Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

HEKA Grain-free Wet Food is a microwaveable, grain-free wet dog food that uses a dedicated pouch that can be microwaved in its original packaging without having to transfer it to another container. Along with rigorous testing of the packaging materials and the placement of steam vents, the company’s design ensures safe and easy heating.

In addition, HEKA has developed a unique texture that remains a jelly at room temperature but transforms into a thick, rich consistency that easily coats dry food when heated. This prevents dogs from picking out only the topping to eat, ensuring it can be easily consumed when mixed with their dry food. Heating the food also enhances its aroma, making it appealing even to dogs with reduced appetites, while also supporting natural hydration during mealtime.

The fully human-grade grain-free formula also addresses dogs with allergies. The wet food comes in Chicken, Tuna, and Bonito flavors. In addition to individualized broth and protein sources, each recipe includes a variety of vegetables, such as pumpkin, carrot, cabbage, and green beans, along with minerals and vitamins.

“This product has been developed from the desire to effortlessly provide our beloved dogs with warm meals, just as humans enjoy warm food. The simple act of warming a meal enhances aroma, appetite, and emotional connection. We tested the recipes with over a thousand dogs, achieving a 97% palatability rate,” said Hideki Fujita, CEO of HEKA Petlife. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. It represents our commitment to raising the standard of pet nutrition in Japan and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to deliver warmer, happier mealtimes to dogs and their families.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“HEKA combines quality, safety, and taste in an ingenious package. Pets are our family members, accelerating the demand for safe, high-quality diets like human-grade food. However, preparing homemade toppings, finding freezer storage space for pet food, and the hassle of heating up wet food remain challenges for pet parents,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “HEKA is more than just pet food; it’s creating a new food culture that delivers the joy of seeing your pets eat happily, alongside a human-like warm dining experience through innovation rarely seen in the market. We’re pleased to award HEKA with ‘Dog Food Wet Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

HEKA has sold over 10 million meals across its entire product lineup and maintains approximately 3,000 active subscriptions.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About HEKA Petlife Co., Ltd.

HEKA Petlife Co., Ltd. is a Japan‑based pet care company dedicated to making life with pets healthier, happier, and easier. Developed in collaboration with veterinarians, groomers, and pet parents, HEKA products are made to human‑grade quality standards and are free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners, offering safe, high‑quality nutrition and care for dogs and cats.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475