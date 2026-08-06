Pure Cravings Winner Of “Senior Cat Nutrition Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Pure Cravings , the groundbreaking pet food brand addressing the mercury problem in cat food, has been awarded “Senior Cat Nutrition Product of the Year” for their line of senior cat stews. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Pure Cravings’ line of new stews for senior cats ensures they receive the key nutrition that they need. The Tuna & Carrot and Salmon & Pumpkin varieties provide cats with a minimum of 13% crude protein. Bypassing meat by-products and guar gum, the clean formulas deliver peak nutrition and performance. Like all other Pure Cravings products, every single tuna and salmon and every catch of baitfish is tested for mercury with the company’s proprietary technology to a level 14x stricter than the FDA limit for humans.

The formulas focus on digestibility, texture, and phosphorus management. Each variety is made with whole vegetables to support digestion. The Salmon & Pumpkin recipe includes pumpkin and added taurine. The stews have a soft, easy-to-eat texture, helping cats with dental issues to receive vital nutrients. The low phosphorus content minimizes the risk of hyperphosphatemia, or kidney damage. There are no gums, grains, or GMOs included, and the products are Carrageenan-free and Gluten-Free with no wheat, soy, or corn.

Pure Cravings sources sustainably, wild-caught fish, and uses BPA-NI packaging, while also minimizing environmental impact through their supply chain.

“These stews were developed because cats deserve purity without compromise—at every life stage. Each ingredient is selected to support senior cats for a long, happy, and healthy life, and our proprietary mercury-testing ensures the purest formulation to support a clean diet for life,” said Sean Wittenberg, co-founder and President of Pure Cravings. “We’re honored for one of our newest lines to be recognized by Pet Innovation for this award. Our recipes start with cats’ nutritional needs in mind, and we’re expanding to now ensure cats can enjoy the health benefits of Pure Cravings as they grow and age.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Pure Cravings is redefining what true purity and quality look like in pet nutrition. Pet owners see their pets as part of the family, and as their beloved felines age, their needs change. Pet parents expect pet food with a purpose - functional, beneficial at all life stages, and ultimately giving them more healthy years with their cats,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Pure Craving’s formulations mirror a cat’s natural diet to support hydration, digestion, and overall health no matter their age. Not only are they delicious, but also safe - no other brand tests to a mercury limit as strict as this. Pure Cravings supports both feline well-being and planetary health. We’re awarding them with ‘Senior Cat Nutrition Product of the Year.’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Pure Cravings

Pure Cravings is on a mission to protect cats from mercury. With its proprietary technology, Pure Cravings tests each and every tuna and salmon and every catch of baitfish to a mercury limit 14x lower than the FDA human standard and is the only brand to do this. Pure Cravings products use human grade protein, and are non-GMO, wild-caught, and sustainably sourced. Find Pure Cravings products online at purecravings.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475