PureInfluencer Appoints Ashley Callahan as General Manager to Lead Next Phase of Growth





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureInfluencer , a leading sales engine for Automotive Retail, today announced the appointment of Ashley Callahan as General Manager, a strategic leadership move that reinforces the company's executive team as it accelerates product innovation, dealer success, and long-term growth.

This appointment reflects Callahan's track record of customer-first leadership and operational excellence that has made her a driving force behind dealer relationships and internal operations.

For those who know Callahan, the promotion is less about a title and more about the way she has always led. For more than two decades, she has built teams around one core belief: when you help the people around you succeed, the results follow. That mindset has shaped how she leads employees, supports clients, and builds lasting relationships.

“Ashley has been instrumental in how we’ve grown and how we support our customers,” said Ron Morrison, Founder of PureInfluencer. “She understands what dealers need to succeed, but more importantly, she understands people. She knows how to build trust, align teams, and create a culture focused on results. That combination is rare.”

Before entering automotive, Callahan spent more than a decade with Thomas & King, Inc., one of the nation’s largest Applebee’s franchise operators, ultimately serving as Director of Marketing, Communications, and Events, where she led strategy across 88 restaurant locations while serving on the company’s cross-functional operations team.

Callahan joined PureInfluencer in August 2020 as a Sales Representative, bringing years of operational leadership, executive communication experience, and people-first strategy into an industry she intentionally chose to learn from the ground up.

Leading with Vision and Execution

As General Manager, Callahan will oversee business strategy, dealer success, and product development, ensuring every area of the company remains aligned around one objective: dealer results come first.

Under her leadership, PureInfluencer will continue focusing on helping dealerships turn existing website traffic into real sales opportunities and more sold vehicles, while showing dealers exactly what their advertising dollars are producing.

“We’ve always believed dealerships don’t need more traffic; they need better outcomes,” said Callahan. “Our next chapter doesn’t change that. It means continuing to build technology that delivers results and standing beside every dealer we serve. Our customers’ success tells our story better than I ever could, and I’m excited to help even more dealerships write theirs.”

Built on Momentum

The leadership transition comes as dealerships increasingly shift their focus from generating more traffic to maximizing the value of the traffic they already have. As retailers demand greater accountability from their marketing investments, PureInfluencer continues expanding its platform to help dealers improve conversion, increase profitability, and measure marketing performance with greater precision.

PureInfluencer's growth continues to be driven by the dealer-first philosophy Callahan has helped build from the inside.

“I’ve always believed that if you invest in the people around you and genuinely help them reach their goals, the results take care of themselves,” said Callahan. “That’s what I’ve tried to do throughout my career. This role gives me a bigger table to do it from.”

In this new structure, Ron Morrison will continue serving as Founder and Strategic Advisor, focusing on the company’s continued growth.

About PureInfluencer

PureInfluencer is the Sales Engine for Automotive Retail, turning the shoppers already on a dealership's website into more sold vehicles. PureInfluencer recognizes in-market shoppers, converts them before they leave, connects demand with inventory that needs to move, and provides the revenue intelligence dealers need to maximize every marketing investment. The result is more buying opportunities, more sold vehicles, and greater revenue efficiency without increasing advertising spend. Trusted by over a thousand dealerships nationwide, PureInfluencer helps dealers turn existing traffic into measurable growth.

Learn more at www.pureinfluencer.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Maxey, Maxamy

melissa@maxamy.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2227d795-464a-4997-ac39-ca1c9ade88f3