American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program to Provide Aid to Dialysis and Post-Transplant Patients in Washington State Affected by Wildfires

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) has activated its Disaster Relief Program to assist dialysis and post-transplant patients affected by the wildfires in Washington state. AKF’s Disaster Relief Program is the only rapid-response system in the country that provides emergency financial aid to dialysis and recent transplant patients.

The wildfires began on Saturday afternoon near Spokane, the second-largest city in the state. High temperatures and dry weather along with high winds contributed to how widespread the fires have been. Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported more than 10 large fires across the state. Since the fires started, 65,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and the region’s Veterans Affairs hospital and other healthcare facilities have been evacuated as well. Officials estimate the fires have also destroyed about 700 buildings and over 10,000 acres of land.

“Wildfires can spread rapidly and are incredibly destructive and dangerous,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “The danger of wildfires is even greater for people living with kidney failure, who may have to abandon equipment, food or medicines they rely on during urgent evacuations. Through our disaster relief grants, we can help alleviate some of the concerns these residents are facing.”

Emergency grants of $250 are available for dialysis and post-transplant patients living in Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens and Yakima counties. Disaster relief grants help patients with low incomes replace lost medicines and kidney-friendly foods (which may be spoiled due to power outages), pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the wildfires or the need to evacuate with little to no notice.

People with kidney failure are more likely to experience hardships during a natural disaster, as interruptions to dialysis treatments can put them at risk for being hospitalized. AKF has developed a resource page for patients impacted by the Washington wildfires, which can be accessed here.

To donate in support of AKF’s disaster relief efforts for the Washington wildfires, visit AKF’s website. AKF covers the administrative costs of this program so that 100% of donations may go directly to patients in need.

AKF has been providing emergency disaster financial assistance to kidney patients throughout all the major disasters that have struck the United States and its territories for the past three decades. Dialysis and recent kidney transplant patients who need emergency financial aid should contact a social worker at their dialysis or transplant clinic for information on applying for aid or apply directly at gms.KidneyFund.org.

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About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nonprofit with the greatest direct impact on people with kidney disease. AKF works on behalf of the 1 in 7 American adults living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through post-transplant living. AKF fights for kidney health for all through programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy. AKF is one of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, investing 96 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and it has received 24 consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly known as GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with AKF on Facebook, Bluesky, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.