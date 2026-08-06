Leafwell Releases Employer White Paper as Guide to Clinically Guided Medical Cannabis Benefits

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leafwell, the category-defining platform for employer-sponsored medical cannabis, today announces the release of The Employer’s Guide to Medical Cannabis: A Clinically Guided Framework for Workforce Health, Cost Management and Benefits Innovation. Authored by Emily Fisher, Founder and CEO, Leafwell, the white paper explains how employers, benefits consultants, TPAs and health plans can evaluate medical cannabis as a healthcare benefit.

“Employees are already considering medical cannabis, but too often they are left to navigate it without qualified clinical guidance or coordination with their broader care,” says Fisher. “Employers can replace that fragmentation with a responsible benefit that supports informed treatment decisions, clear boundaries and measurable outcomes.”

The white paper addresses:

Research on healthcare utilization, patient-reported health, cost-effectiveness and employer-sponsored insurance.

Physician guidance, care planning, member education and ongoing support.

Benefit design, reimbursement, reporting and measurement.

Privacy, drug testing, safety-sensitive roles, fit-for-duty expectations and state laws.

The guide highlights research involving 5,242 adults with chronic noncancer pain, linking medical cannabis exposure to lower urgent care and emergency department use and 3.52 fewer unhealthy days per month. It positions medical cannabis as a potential adjunct within a broader care plan, not a universal treatment or unrestricted product subsidy.

“Medical cannabis is a legitimate employer benefits issue because it touches affordability, chronic condition management, workforce wellbeing and compliance,” Fisher adds. “With physician-led access, evidence-informed care and thoughtful governance, employers can approach it with the rigor expected of any healthcare benefit.”

Download the white paper here.

About Leafwell

Leafwell is a leading health-tech platform dedicated to integrating medical cannabis into mainstream healthcare. By combining a national clinical network with proprietary research capabilities and a unique cannabis benefit model, Leafwell provides employers and patients with evidence-based, clinical-first care that measurably improves outcomes and reduces costs. Founded in 2019 by Emily Fisher — a 2x breast cancer survivor — Leafwell has served more than 700,000 patients, published 10 peer-reviewed studies, and built the largest cannabis dispensary discount network in the United States. In 2026, Leafwell launched its employer-sponsored benefit: a compliance-safe, data-backed alternative to high-cost pharmaceutical pathways for chronic pain, cancer care, sleep disorders, and mental health conditions. Leafwell is the trusted bridge between clinical cannabis and standard medical care.

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of Leafwell

btedesco@cpronline.com

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