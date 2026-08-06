Martha Stewart On Why The Right Builder Makes All The Difference

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martha Stewart has tackled enough renovation projects to know that every successful home improvement begins with one critical decision: choosing the right contractor. It’s advice she recently followed herself when partnering* with Trex Company to transform an outdoor living space at her Bedford, New York, farm. Pleased with the results, she’s now using Trex again at her coastal retreat in Seal Harbor, Maine.

“Every renovation begins with finding the right team,” said Stewart. “Great contractors don’t just build, they help shape the design, solve problems before they happen and execute every detail beautifully. My experience with the Trex team and TrexPro® contractors made choosing Trex again for my home in Maine an easy decision.”

Stewart relied on members of the TrexPro® network of recommended deck builders for both projects. NJ Decks and Outdoor Living, a TrexPro® Platinum builder, led construction in Bedford, while Professional Building Services, another Platinum-level builder, is overseeing the Maine installation.

A Backyard Retreat in Bedford

Stewart’s first project transformed the outdoor living space at “The Maple Avenue House,” a renovated 1970s ranch-style guest house on her Bedford farm. Designed as a seamless extension of the home, the expansive deck features Trex Transcend® Lineage® decking in Salt Flat accented by Trex Select® Aluminum Railing in Burnished Bronze, and a custom Trex® Pergola that supports climbing vines while providing welcome shade.

To bring her vision to life, Stewart partnered with NJ Decks & Outdoor Living, relying on the team’s planning, engineering and installation expertise. One notable challenge involved designing around a mature tree she was determined to preserve, transforming it into a defining feature of the finished deck.

“Martha had a clear vision and an incredible eye for detail,” said Judy Verblaauw, owner of NJ Decks & Outdoor Living. “Our job was to translate that vision into a deck built for long-term beauty, performance and durability. The collaboration made every decision intentional.”

During construction, Stewart frequently stopped by to check progress and even treated the crew to homemade peach cobbler and pomegranate lemonade.

A Modern Makeover in Maine

Stewart is now transforming her coastal retreat in Seal Harbor, Maine, where Professional Building Services is replacing two aging wood decks with a more cohesive outdoor living space. The project includes Trex Transcend® Lineage® decking in Biscayne, black Trex Select® Aluminum Railing, Trex® Fascia and custom-wrapped posts and beams. In addition to updating the home’s aesthetic, the redesign brings the decks into compliance with current building codes while creating a more functional layout.

“This project required much more than replacing old decks,” said Jordan Ciaraldi, co-president and owner of Professional Building Services. “We’re reimagining the entire outdoor space, bringing it up to current code while creating a design that feels cohesive with the home and its surroundings. Martha has a clear vision, and our job is to bring that vision to life with craftsmanship, careful planning and attention to every detail.”

“Martha values organization, efficiency and precision, so working together was a natural fit,” added Joe Ciaraldi, co-president and owner of Professional Building Services. “From the very first conversation, there was a high level of trust and collaboration between our teams. That’s what every successful project is built on. When homeowners and contractors communicate openly and work toward the same vision, the entire process is smoother and the finished result is even better.”

Tips for Finding the Right Contractor

Based on her recent renovation experiences, Stewart offers five tips for choosing the right decking contractor:

Imagine Yourself on the Deck: Start with a clear vision for how you’ll use your outdoor space and make sure your contractor knows that.

Start with a clear vision for how you’ll use your outdoor space and make sure your contractor knows that. Background Check: Research contractors thoroughly, reviewing previous projects and customer feedback. Verify licenses, insurance and experience with your preferred decking materials.

Research contractors thoroughly, reviewing previous projects and customer feedback. Verify licenses, insurance and experience with your preferred decking materials. Get It In Writing: Request detailed written estimates and compare more than just price.

Request detailed written estimates and compare more than just price. Ask Away: Don’t be afraid to ask questions about products, construction methods, warranties and best ways to communicate.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions about products, construction methods, warranties and best ways to communicate. Up to Code: Work with professionals who understand local building codes and will manage permits and inspections.





“When you’re making a permanent addition to your home, expertise matters,” Stewart noted. “The right builder helps you make informed decisions from the very beginning, giving you confidence that your investment will be beautiful, functional and built to last.”

“When someone as experienced as Martha Stewart chooses Trex for two of her own homes, it reinforces what we’ve always believed – that exceptional products and exceptional builders go hand in hand,” said Jodi Lee, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Trex Company. “That’s the experience we want every Trex customer to have.”

Homeowners can find a TrexPro® contractor using Trex’s online Find a Builder tool. For more information, design inspiration and updates on Martha Stewart’s deck projects, follow @trexcompany on Instagram or visit Trex.com.

*Paid Partnership: This individual received compensation for sharing her experience. Your experience may differ.

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About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of premium, sustainable, wood-alternative decking, railing and fencing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in TIME’s list of “America’s Best Companies 2026, Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026 and USA Today’s 2026 list of “America’s Climate Leaders.” The company has also been ranked on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, highlighted as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for 16 consecutive years. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 102 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the “go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands’ global portfolio spans four distinct platforms: Luxury, Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor. The portfolio of brands includes Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, Emeril Lagasse, America’s Test Kitchen, Roberto Cavalli*, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood, A Pea in the Pod, Stance, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com.

Contact: Corinne Racine or Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

cracine@lcwa.com or scamp@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b6aa764-081a-49d7-bc6e-8c890f75ec11