Subtext Named “Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year” in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, today announced that it has been recognized as winner of the “Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year” award in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

Today, media companies, brands, and creators increasingly rely on search, social, and email to engage audiences and scale growth, but algorithm changes, shifting platform policies, and inbox clutter are making it harder to reach the people who want to hear from them.

Subtext's SMS platform enables customers to build direct, meaningful connections with their audiences through one-to-one and one-to-many text conversations, as well as audience listening at scale. Its permission-based, SMS-first approach empowers organizations to own and monetize their audience relationships through powerful, customizable messaging campaigns, free from the algorithmic interference and AI-driven disintermediation reshaping search, social, and email. By helping users and organizations reclaim ownership of their audience relationships, Subtext is setting a new standard for conversational marketing that is built on authenticity, meaningful engagement and growth, and measurable results.



"We're honored that MarTech Breakthrough has recognized Subtext as the Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day and the platform now reaching more than 40 million subscribers and delivering 10 billion texts a year. We're committed to helping users deepen engagement, drive measurable business results, and create audience relationships they truly own," said Mike Donoghue, co-founder and CEO of Subtext.

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

"We're pleased to name Subtext the winner of our Overall Conversational Marketing Company of the Year award," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "This year's awards program drew thousands of nominations from companies across every part of the marketing stack, and the competition in this category was steep. Subtext stood out for the results it has delivered for clients in media, sports, and entertainment, and for demonstrating how a direct, permission-based conversational channel can build stronger, more durable and financially rewarding relationships with audiences."

Following a major platform expansion earlier this year, Subtext plans to continue expanding its platform capabilities as demand grows among clients for direct, owned audience relationships.

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers can communicate one-on-one or at scale. Subtext customers include NBCUniversal, Sony Music, Warner Music, Hearst, Forbes, The Washington Post, and USA Today Network. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.