A New Trick for an Old Dog: Slinky Dog Finds New Life as an Antenna

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While not exactly a "man bites dog" story, this one does feature a toy dog learning a remarkable new trick, and earning this old dog a second career. An unconventional DIY project investigates whether a Slinky Dog toy can serve as a television receiving antenna. The project demonstrates how creative thinking and a willingness to look beyond an object's intended purpose can uncover practical—and sometimes surprisingly effective—solutions hiding in plain sight.

The Slinky Dog repurposed as an OTA (Over the Air) TV antenna stands atop of a television in the first display angle, but can be displayed from a multitude of angles.

OOHUB, LLC, an informational services company, has unveiled a groundbreaking transformation of the classic Slinky Dog toy. This beloved childhood staple is now being repurposed as a highly effective TV antenna, offering not only enhanced reception but also serving as a potential educational tool to teach children the fundamentals of antenna technology. This latest innovation aligns with OOHUB's mission to blend education with what's perceived as "cool" technology.

As families look for playful yet functional decor, this antenna is set to be an instant conversation piece of any living room or play room, sparking conversations and joy among viewers of all ages. The repurposed Slinky Dog as an antenna is also designed to captivate young minds, turning a simple toy into a gateway for learning. By demonstrating how antennas work, children can gain a practical understanding of science and technology concepts in a fun and engaging way. This initiative not only enhances the educational value of the toy but also provides a practical solution for improving TV reception in households with 16.3% of households and nearly 23 million homes still using over the air antennas.

"The Slinky Dog antenna is an archetype of how we interact with technology and nostalgia, and how we can merge play with education," said Chad Mitchell, spokesperson for OOHUB, LLC. "Our goal is to inspire curiosity, find cool unique ideas, while also providing functional products that families can use every day."

"The Slinky Dog antenna as it is repurposed is easy to make with simple tools that most poeple already have, and they may even already have a Slinky Dog lying around somewhere too," continues Mitchell." "It's an articulating reflector antenna that an individual can continue the creativity with by finding the best signal reception angle, and then finding a creative way to display the dog at that angle."

OOHUB has made a complete DIY YouTube video located at: The Slinky Dog Antenna - YouTube and complete guide located at: Unleash the Amazing Slinky Dog Antenna - OOHUB

As OOHUB, LLC continues to explore new avenues for educational innovation, the Slinky Dog antenna represents one step forward in their mission to make learning accessible and enjoyable for children everywhere. This initiative is expected to pave the way for future projects that combine technology, education, and play.

Press Inquiries

Chad Mitchell

chad [at] oohub.com

210-469-8700

https://oohub.com/

9110 N LOOP 1604 W, Ste 104

San Antonio, TX 78249-3397

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=_JRo-kGVjDg