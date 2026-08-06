Pointr and VergeSense Partner to Combine AI Mapping with Predictive Planning for the Future of the Hybrid Workplace

Boston, MA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pointr today announced the launch of its new AI Mapping & Predictive Planning experience in partnership with VergeSense. The new interactive microsite allows workplace leaders to explore and demo how AI-powered mapping and occupancy intelligence work together to optimize office portfolios, improve employee experiences, and support data-driven workplace decisions.

Pointr and Vergesense | Office Performance Forecast

As hybrid work continues to reshape how offices are used, workplace leaders face two critical challenges: reducing real estate costs without impacting productivity while ensuring employees have a seamless workplace experience. Traditional workplace tools and static floor plans no longer provide the real-time intelligence organizations need to make informed decisions.

Together, Pointr and VergeSense are transforming workplaces into living digital systems, where AI-powered mapping and predictive planning work together to deliver real-time visibility, predictive insights, and smarter workplace experiences.

“Pointr’s AI Mapping transforms floor plans into live, geo-referenced digital maps, while VergeSense provides Occupancy Intelligence and Predictive Planning that measures real usage and forecasts future demand,” said Elo Ofodile, GTM Leader at Pointr. “Together, we’re creating a live operational model of the workplace that enables organizations to make faster, smarter decisions about their real estate portfolios.”

By combining their technologies, organizations can:

Visualize live occupancy directly on intelligent digital maps.

Identify bottlenecks, underutilized areas, and changing workplace demand.

Predict when and where capacity constraints will occur.

Optimize office layouts based on data rather than assumptions.

Deliver real-time wayfinding that guides employees to available desks, meeting rooms, and workplace amenities while avoiding congestion.

The combined solution helps organizations move from reactive workplace management to proactive optimization. Instead of relying on static floor plans and historical reports, workplace leaders can continuously monitor how spaces are used, understand how employees move throughout the workplace, and make informed decisions about future space planning.

The partnership also enables three high-impact workplace use cases:

Occupancy + Visualization: Live occupancy data is displayed directly on AI-powered indoor maps, making bottlenecks and underutilized areas immediately visible.

Predictive Rightsizing: Organizations can understand where office layouts no longer match demand and receive data-driven recommendations to right-size space or optimize design .

Employee Experience & Wayfinding: Employees benefit from real-time space availability, predicted congestion, and intelligent navigation, creating a more responsive workplace experience.

The joint solution is designed for enterprise organizations looking to:

Optimize office portfolios.

Improve employee workplace experiences.

Reduce underutilized space.

Support hybrid work with intelligent, data-driven workplace decisions.

By bringing together AI Mapping and predictive planning, Pointr and VergeSense are establishing the digital infrastructure required for the next generation of intelligent workplaces, where spatial intelligence and occupancy data work together to improve operational efficiency and employee experience.

About Pointr

Pointr is the global market leader in AI mapping and indoor navigation, helping organizations create intelligent, seamless experiences inside complex venues. Built on 25+ technology patents, Pointr’s platform combines high-accuracy Blue Dot positioning, an AI-powered mapping engine (MapScale®), and Agentic AI to deliver interactive navigation and spatial intelligence across workplace, healthcare, retail, airports, and large campus environments. Pointr serves Fortune 100 organizations and has digitized over 5 billion square feet globally through its AI mapping technology. (pointr.tech)

About VergeSense

VergeSense is a strategic partner for corporate real estate and workplace teams, helping them make better space decisions faster and more independently. Its Workplace AI Platform, Meridian, is powered by the Large Spatial Model, trained on more than 250M square feet of real workplace data, and turns the data an organization already has into portfolio right-sizing, occupancy planning, data-driven design, and workplace automation decisions. (⁠vergesense.com)

Press Inquiries

Cagla Bagbasi

cagla.bagbasi@pointr.tech

https://pointr.tech

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=w3FMSuA4mhw