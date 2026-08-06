Float. Camp. Party. Repeat: The 23rd Annual Bull Float Trip Returns to Ozark Outdoors Resort This August 28–29, 2026

LEASBURG, Mo. and ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer’s winding down, but the Midwest’s most anticipated outdoor event is just heating up. On August 28–29, 2026, Ozark Outdoors Resort and iHeartRadio’s 93.7 THE BULL are teaming up once again to host the 23rd Annual Bull Float Trip, a high-energy, two-day country music and river festival held right on the banks of the Meramec River.

During this high-octane weekend, 21-and-older partygoers and country music fans alike can look forward to daytime river floats, live performances by top country artists, and late-night camping parties.

“For 23 years, the Bull Float Trip has been the biggest outdoor party in the Ozarks,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital, the owner of Ozark Outdoors Resort. “Whether you're wrapping up summer with friends, planning an unforgettable weekend getaway, or continuing a tradition you've enjoyed for years, Bull Float is the can't-miss live music event of the season,” he continues. “Pitch a tent with your crew or roll in with an RV, and get ready to hit the river by day and dance to DJ parties by night.”

This year’s artist lineup features a host of big-name country singers. Taking the stage over the weekend are:

Friday, August 28: Live performances by Mark Perkins, Jacob Hackworth, and Walker Montgomery.

Live performances by Mark Perkins, Jacob Hackworth, and Walker Montgomery. Saturday, August 29: High-energy sets from Taylor Austin Dye, Mark Perkins, and headliner Dustin Lynch, who will be throwing down a special DJ Club Set.

Haven’t booked your Bull Float Experience yet? Time’s running out fast. Packages range from concert-only wristbands, priced at a budget-friendly $35 per person, to the all-inclusive Platinum VIP Package.

This signature package features an action-packed, expanded itinerary that starts early with three nights of camping and a special Thursday Happy Hour kickoff. VIP guests will hit the water with the Friday Bull Float Tube Loop, followed by their choice of a canoe, kayak, or raft for Saturday’s float. The perks continue into the night with admission to the Friday and Saturday concerts, plus exclusive VIP concert stage access, an intimate VIP artist experience, entry to the highly anticipated Muddy Banks Party, a commemorative wristband, an exclusive VIP event T-shirt, and lots more.

For more information about the full suite of available event packages and lodging options, visit www.bullfloat.ozarkoutdoorsresort.com today.

About Ozark Outdoors Resort: Located in Leasburg, Missouri, Ozark Outdoors Resort is the premier destination for river floating, tubing, and outdoor concert experiences in the Midwest. Since 1960, the riverfront resort has catered to weekday vacationers and weekend adventurers alike, featuring accommodations ranging from tent camping and group campsites to RV parks and comfortable cabins. In December 2023, Ozark Outdoors Resort transitioned to new ownership after it was acquired by DLP Capital through its closed-ended DLP Living Fully Community Fund. For more information, visit https://ozarkoutdoorsresort.com/ .

About the DLP Living Fully Community Fund: Launched in August 2025, the DLP Living Fully Community Fund is DLP Capital’s first non-evergreen (closed-ended) offering in over six years. The mission-driven Fund aims to develop and manage horizontal rental communities, including manufactured housing, cottage retirement communities, and outdoor hospitality resorts in high-growth markets. The DLP Living Fully Community Fund targets a 2–3X equity multiple over a holding period of 5 to 8 years and is open to accredited investors with a minimum investment of $100,000.1,2 For more information, visit DLPcapital.com/invest/DLP-Living-Fully-Community-Fund .

1Overall multiple of invested capital equal to 2–3X of original investment (inclusive of return of original investment) net of fees and expenses. These targets are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Managing Member and are speculative and inherently uncertain in nature. There is no guarantee that the target annual return and annual preferred return and distributions will be achieved. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on projections and forward-looking statements, including the target annual return. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.

2Expected distributions to begin from and after the 3-year anniversary of the initial closing and targeted quarterly thereafter.

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).3 The firm’s core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America’s working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks—including its Elite Execution System—to help clients grow while advancing the firm’s mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 13-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2025. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com .

3As of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.