Gou Gou Pets Winner Of “Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the 3-in-1 Paw Ointment for Dogs from Gou Gou Pets , a company dedicated to providing holistic and natural products for pets, has been awarded “Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Gou Gou Pets 3-in-1 Paw Ointment for Dogs conditions skin and addresses the unique needs of a dog's paws. Offering advanced care for pets through a holistic, naturally-derived formula, it also aids circulation and reduces inflammation from trauma. 3-in-1 Paw Ointment has been specifically formulated for swelling, discomfort, sores, blistering, discoloration, or cracked skin. The product moisturizes and conditions and provides essential protection against frozen paws, heat burns, and sores in extreme cold and hot weather.

The ointment’s advanced technology eliminates dark color stains and strong odors, and the plant-based formula alleviates the inflammation and swelling caused by harsh climates. Ingredients include Ginseng to stop bleeding, relieve stagnation and invigorate the blood, stopping pain, and reducing swelling; Salvia Miltiorrhiza cools the blood and eliminates abscesses; Angelica Root Tail reduces swelling, expels pus, and regenerates skin; Astragalus Root treats numbness, paralysis, and painful obstructions; Rhizoma Bletillae helps to stop the bleeding with astringent actions, reducing swelling and promoting healing.

The product is free from alcohol, fragrances, greasy residues, chemicals, artificial or synthetic substances, and sulfates. It can be used cross-species for safe care in cats as well.

“Our Paw Ointment for Dogs is the result of extensive research and development. We've crafted this product using highly concentrated, natural, clean antioxidants and herbs. This unique blend ensures that your dog's paws receive the best possible care, helping to maintain their health and comfort in any condition,” said Dr. Mary Zhang, Founder and CEO of Gou Gou Pets. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for this award. As a licensed acupuncturist with over 25 years of experience, I’m proud that our herbal blended formulated products are natural and plant-based. We will continue to deliver solutions that exceed the expectations of today’s pet parents.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Gou Gou Pets’ 3-in-1 Paw Ointment redefines what paw care looks like in modern pet wellness. Whether you’re taking your dog for a walk on a hot summer day or playing in the backyard in the snow, paw pads are highly sensitive. It’s crucial to protect and treat a dog’s paws and skin from exposure to conditions that result in cracking, drying, or worse,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Gou Gou Pet’s product provides a holistic, natural, non-prescription alternative solution for pet care. From the smallest to the largest dog breed, you can keep your furry friend’s paws and skin in top condition with the 3-in-1 Paw Ointment. We’re happy to award Gou Gou Pet with ‘Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Year!’”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Gou Gou Pets

Where tradition meets innovation for the ultimate in pet care. Based in the Kansas City metropolitan area, Gou Gou Pets’ line of products is dedicated to a combination of traditional and holistically infused applications for grooming, skin care, wound care, trauma care, emotional health care and sports performance.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475