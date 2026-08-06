Mr Purrs Paté Feasts Named 2026 “Cat Food Wet Product of the Year” By Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that the Paté Feasts from Mr Purrs Cat Food , a Rhodes Pet Science brand, have been awarded “Cat Food Wet Product of the Year.” The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Mr Purrs Paté Feasts is gourmet wet cat food crafted for adult cats who prefer a softer eating experience. Each recipe features real meat that has been finely ground into a silky pâté texture, delivering rich flavor and an ultra-tender, smooth consistency. Developed by veterinarians and animal nutritionists, every 3oz can delivers 100% complete and balanced nutrition to support adult cats’ overall health, including energy, muscle maintenance and wellbeing. The moisture-rich recipe also delivers daily hydration for urinary tract health. Packed with real meat protein, wet food is closer to what cats choose in the wild.

Mr Purr’s products contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, and the recipes are free from fillers, soy and corn. The pâtés are suitable for everyday feeding and meal rotation.

With five gourmet pâté recipes available – including chicken, tuna, salmon, seafood and shrimp, and beef – Mr Purrs offers variety across flavors while maintaining a consistent, velvety texture throughout the range.

“Delicious dining shouldn’t be reserved for the fancy few. We believe in real meat, nutritious ingredients, and recipes that serve restaurant-quality meals for every cat because every cat is a superstar in their own household, and every meal should end with a purr. Our philosophy is simple: if it’s not irresistible to cats, it’s not Mr Purrs,” said Alistair King, co-founder and Director of Rhodes Pet Science. “We’re pleased to accept the Pet Innovation award for ‘Cat Food Wet Product of the Year.’ Each recipe follows the same approach: real ingredients, no unnecessary additives, and a focus on palatability in every spoonful. The result is a formula that prioritizes both wellbeing and enjoyment at every meal.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Mr Purrs’ recipes are designed for both taste and texture - what cats instinctively love. Pet parents are increasingly looking for foods that combine trusted formulation with visible enjoyment and ease of eating. Cats are notoriously finicky when it comes to hydration from water, and many enjoy a softer, more delicate mealtime experience,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Mr Purrs Paté Feasts delivers an affordable product without compromising on premium nutrition or quality. With a format designed for comfort, consistency and everyday satisfaction, this is more than a wet food - it’s a smooth, satisfying meal experience built on real ingredients, veterinary expertise and flavors cats naturally love.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Mr Purrs Cat Food

With charm, wit, and a flair for the delicious, Mr Purrs serves up restaurant quality meals for everyday cats. Mr Purrs recipes are crafted with wild-caught fish, cage-free chicken and grass-fed beef, alongside a carefully selected blend of delicious and nourishing ingredients. Developed by vets and expert animal nutritionists, these gourmet meals are free from artificial flavours, preservatives, soy and corn, making them the purrfect dinner for the superstar cat in your life.

Can't say no to Mr Purrs.

About Rhodes Pet Science

Rhodes Pet Science is reimagining the future of pet care by engineering products that completely redefine what is possible. Its mission is to build a new generation of brands to better serve modern consumers: brands loved by pets and their people. Rhodes Pet Science's portfolio of brands include: BONKERS, NOOD, Goodlands, Smart Box and Business Litter. Right now, Rhodes Pet Science is the fastest-growing pet food company in the world.

Rhodes Pet Science is proudly part of the ZURU Group. One of the fastest-growing consumer goods companies in the world, ZURU has established brands in 120+ markets worldwide, with a team of 5000+ employees based out of 26 global offices.

For more on Rhodes Pet Science, please visit: www.rhodespetscience.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475