Charlee Bear Necessities Functional Cat Shakers Win “Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year” In 2026 Pet Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards today announced that Charlee Bear , a family-owned company dedicated to making simple, nourishing treats dogs absolutely love, has won “Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year” for its Necessities Functional Cat Shakers. The Pet Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry. The 8th annual awards program highlights solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

Charlee Bear Necessities Functional Cat Shakers are freeze-dried raw toppers that support cat health in their daily routine. The formulas include targeted functional benefits that support digestive health, hairball control, and senior wellness. Thoughtfully selected ingredients include goat’s milk, beta glucans, miscanthus grass, and algal oil, delivering meaningful nutritional support. Additional ingredients such as Inulin, Betaine, collagen, and Pork Plasma round out the three products’ healthy offerings. The freeze-dried raw format helps preserve both taste and nutritional integrity.

The Dental topper is crafted with a chicken recipe, while the Healthy Aging is made with beef to help build muscle mass and support heart health. The Digestive formula contains salmon and whitefish, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and gentle on sensitive stomachs. All recipes are veterinarian-reviewed and contain no artificial flavors or colors.

The shaker design encourages daily use for consistent, functional supplementation built directly into mealtime.

“Building on more than 30 years of expertise in pet treats, we’re excited to expand into the cat category with our Charlee Bear Necessities Functional Cat Shakers. They have been designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines, helping pet parents support their cat’s health without changing how they feed,” Rob Cadenhead, General Manager, Gott Pet Products, parent company of Charlee Bear. “Thank you to Pet Innovation for ‘Cat Food Freeze Dried Product of the Year.’ Pet parents are increasingly seeking convenient ways to support long-term health. Charlee Bear Necessities are there to bridge the gap between nutrition and function, making it easy to boost the benefits of every meal.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Food & Treats, Health, Personalized & Functional Pet Nutrition, Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Pet Products, Retail & Services, Senior Pet Care and more. The 2026 Pet Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Charlee Bear Necessities are not just a topper, but a daily ritual for better feline health. Many traditional supplements or occasional-use toppers require extra steps that make feeding time more complex and therefore less prone to become a consistent, repeatable routine when it comes to mealtime,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Charlee Bear Necessities combine function, format, and habit, encouraging daily use and turning feeding into an intentional act of care rather than a routine task. This innovation transforms everyday feeding into a simple, consistent wellness ritual, bringing purpose and functionality to every bowl.”

The U.S. Pet Industry is poised for continued growth in 2026 after having reached $158 Billion in 2025. The humanization of pets has contributed to them living longer, healthier lives. From products and services that keep pets healthy, like food and supplements, to advances that enhance well-being, such as insurance and household items, pet owners are becoming more intentional, prioritizing care, wellness, grooming, and pet accessories in 2026.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About Gott Pet Products, LLC

As a family-owned company, Gott Pet Products is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring that pets thrive. Their Charlee Bear Grain Free Crunch and Original Crunch dog treats are Pocket Perfect® low-calorie training treats that won’t make a mess in an owner’s pocket. Bearnola Bites, Meaty Bites, and the newest addition, Nuggets, round out the line of Beary Tasty Treats™, offering dogs a variety of delicious and nutritious options. Also included in their portfolio are Hound & Gatos natural diets for cats and dogs, which contain real meat and are available in 15 canned recipes to please all palates.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

Travis@petinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475