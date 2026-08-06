Progress Sitefinity Generative CMS Recognized for Content Marketing Innovation in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Progress Software , an AI infrastructure software leader, has been selected as winner of the “AI-Powered Content Marketing Solution of the Year” in the 9th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough innovation of Progress® Sitefinity® Generative CMS.

Progress Sitefinity Generative CMS is a multi-audience enterprise CMS platform for marketers and developers, powered by AI, intent and data with control and governance built in. AI is embedded natively across the entire digital marketing lifecycle, unifying content creation, personalization, discovery, search and governance.

Sitefinity delivers explainable, observable and brand‑safe AI at scale. Its Dynamically Generated Experience (DGE) capabilities enable dynamic experience generation based on a user’s prompt, delivering real‑time AI‑driven experiences customized to their intent, using behavioral and contextual signals from the Sitefinity Insight Customer Data Platform. Content is assembled dynamically for each interaction. In addition, Observability Intent Grid provides transparency into AI‑driven decisions, allowing marketing teams to monitor, audit and govern personalization outcomes.

The breakthrough product’s AI agents are also embedded directly into the CMS. The Brand Agent enforces tone, style and brand standards in real time across all AI‑assisted content, while the SEO Agent upholds optimization for both traditional search and emerging generative discovery channels (GEO and AEO). This allows teams to accelerate content production without sacrificing consistency, trust or discoverability.

“Organizations want to be able to use AI to provide individually customized customer experiences with tremendous scale and efficiency. But until now they have lacked the right context and control to effectively and safely use AI to do this,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “Progress Sitefinity offers market leading capabilities for using AI to deliver incredible brand and customer experiences, but more than that, it offers the power to manage and govern that process to ensure quality and brand alignment.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

“Progress Sitefinity is redefining how enterprises operationalize AI for content marketing. Customers expect hyper‑personalized and conversational experiences that can only be scaled by AI. Yet concerns around governance, brand integrity and opaque black‑box decision‑making constrain organizations to experimentation instead of production‑ready AI‑driven digital experiences,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Embedding generative AI directly into the CMS, rather than layering it on, lets Sitefinity CMS enable faster content creation, deeper engagement through real‑time personalization, improved discovery across evolving channels and reduced operational risk. Progress eliminates fragmentation, reduces risk and enables marketing teams to adopt AI with confidence.”

Sitefinity also provides enterprise-ready AI-powered search and conversational experiences across multiple enterprise platforms through integrated Progress Agentic RAG, which operates on trusted, governed content from the Sitefinity CMS and other enterprise systems of record to enable accurate, brand-safe knowledge discovery and conversational engagement directly within digital experiences.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI — context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at www.progress.com.