Astraeus Launches AI-Native Infrastructure for Wealth Management Firms

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astraeus today announced the launch of its AI-native infrastructure platform for wealth management firms, built to give artificial intelligence the firm-specific context it needs to operate inside a regulated advisory business. Astraeus works with investment advisory firms, wealth technology platforms, private equity firms, and strategic consulting organizations seeking to modernize their infrastructure and build AI-native operating environments

Astraeus has raised over $10MM to date, including backing from Fintech Collective, F-Prime, Walkabout Ventures, and Plug and Play Ventures. Co-founders Phill Rosen and Jon Stevenson developed a shared conviction that AI can only transform wealth management when grounded in the understanding of the enterprise as a whole. The two met while working at MoneyLion, where Stevenson ran Corporate Development and Wealth Management, and Rosen served as Global CTO. Over their careers, they have each built the infrastructure and run the firms that rely on it: Rosen is a repeat fintech founder whose most recent company was acquired by MoneyLion, while Stevenson is a veteran wealth management executive with senior roles at Stifel Financial, Barclays Wealth, and Merrill Lynch.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for wealth management, as firms seek to capitalize on artificial intelligence while navigating increasingly complex operational, regulatory, and data environments. The wealth management industry has been notoriously required to run their businesses on a patchwork of systems and tools, each holding a fraction of the data about the business. As firms move to adopt AI, that fragmentation becomes a structural risk.

"Wealth management firms have spent years adding systems, workflows, and data sources to address specific needs," said Rosen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Astraeus. "The result is an industry operating on fragmented architecture that limits visibility, creates operational drag, and constrains growth. We built Astraeus to provide a unified infrastructure that understands how a firm actually operates and enables every decision, workflow, and process to benefit from that context."

At the core of the Astraeus platform is the semantic layer and ontology. Together they encode the relationships between clients, advisors, accounts, products, fees, policies, and regulatory requirements, and they keep a record of what changed and why. Because the firm's context is modeled before AI touches the data, outputs are designed to be consistent, explainable, and traceable to their source, reducing the black-box risk that regulated advice cannot accept.

"A great deal of attention has focused on the latest models and partnership announcements," said Stevenson, Co-Founder and President of Astraeus. "The more important question is whether a firm has created the architecture necessary for AI to understand its business and unlock value across the entire enterprise. Models will evolve. New capabilities will emerge. The real competitive advantage will come from codifying the intelligence of the firm, including business rules, governance frameworks, and operating context built over time.”

The platform is designed to support a model-agnostic future. Rather than tethering firms to a single provider, Astraeus enables organizations to leverage the models that best fit specific business functions while preserving the firm's ownership over its data, context, governance, and decision-making logic. This approach creates flexibility as the AI landscape continues to evolve and allows firms to benefit from innovation without restructuring their core architecture.

The launch of Astraeus gives wealth management firms a path to move beyond isolated AI tools, and towards an operating environment where intelligence can be applied consistently across the entire enterprise. To learn more about Astraeus, and how it’s building the AI-native infrastructure for modern wealth firms, visit astraeuswealth.com.

About Astraeus

Astraeus is the AI-native infrastructure company for wealth management based in New York City. The platform unifies a firm’s data, rules, relationships, permissions, and workflows into a governed semantic model that works across its existing technology environment. This gives RIAs, broker-dealers, private banks, multi-family offices, and other financial institutions a consistent foundation for client intelligence, adviser workflows, compliance, investment research, portfolio operations, and AI-agent orchestration. Unlike point solutions or traditional data aggregation platforms, Astraeus models how each firm actually operates—making its information usable, auditable, and actionable without requiring the firm to replace its existing systems. Learn more at astraeuswealth.com.