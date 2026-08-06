Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueur Unveils Elegant New Bottle Design





COUNTY MEATH, Ireland, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueur , available nationwide, proudly unveils its elegant new bottle design across the U.S. market. Crafted in the heart of Ireland's renowned Golden Vale from the freshest grass-fed dairy cream and expertly blended with the finest aged Irish whiskey, Merry's has long been known for its exceptional quality. The refreshed packaging features a unified matte black neck with gold accents, a refined logo proudly emphasizing "of Ireland," and a softened, more premium color palette designed to enhance shelf presence while maintaining Merry's signature warmth and approachability.

“Ireland is renowned for producing some of the world's finest dairy and whiskey, and Merry's brings those two exceptional ingredients together in every drop,” says Peter Cooney, Co-Founder, Merry’s. “Our new packaging celebrates that heritage, proudly highlighting our Irish roots while delivering a more contemporary and premium look for today's consumer.”

Merry's is also preparing to launch Dubai Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur in October. Inspired by one of the hottest flavor trends, the new expression blends the exotic nuttiness of pistachio with fresh Irish cream, aged Irish whiskey, and rich, indulgent chocolate notes. Merry's Dubai Chocolate has already earned a Double Gold Medal and exceptional 98-point rating at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, generating early excitement for what is expected to be one of the brand's most anticipated releases.

Produced in some of the finest farming land in Ireland, Merry’s is distinguished by its true farm-to-bottle approach. It takes just 12 hours from milking grass-fed local cows to the finished product. All of the cream used in Merry’s is sourced from local grass-fed Irish cows, delivering superior quality and nutritional value. That cream is then expertly blended with the finest aged Irish whiskey, resulting in a liqueur of truly exceptional balance and taste — the superiority of which has been acknowledged by a multitude of international awards.

The refreshed Merry’s lineup includes:

Merry’s Original Irish Cream Liqueur (SRP $15.99 / 750ml)

Awarded World’s Best Cream Liqueur and World’s Best Irish Cream Liqueur in the World Liqueur Awards, Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueur embodies a rich, chocolate and vanilla creaminess with toffee undertones followed by a lingering sweet finish.

Merry’s White Chocolate (SRP $15.99 / 750ml)

Awarded World’s Best Chocolate Liqueur in the World Liqueur Awards, Merry’s White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur exemplifies the rich decadent elegance of white chocolate, with a smooth vanilla bean creaminess and aged Irish whiskey undertones.

Merry’s Salted Caramel (SRP $15.99 / 750ml)

Awarded World’s Best Irish Cream Liqueur in the World Liqueur Awards, Merry’s Salted Caramel is a well-balanced blend of creamy toffee and vanilla followed by a seductive sea salted caramel.

Launching October 1: Merry’s Dubai Chocolate (SRP $15.99 / 750ml)

Awarded a near-perfect 98-point Double Gold at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this indulgent new expression delivers luxurious chocolate aroma with smooth layers of dark chocolate, exotic pistachio, subtle vanilla, and warm whiskey undertones. It masterfully blends classic Irish quality with bold Dubai-inspired luxurious chocolate notes.

Merry’s is perfect for enjoying in your favorite cocktail and dessert drinks. From boozy frozen Irish Coffees to summertime (adult) popsicles, it shines in creative cocktails.

Merry's Creamy Dreamy Popsicles

Serves 6 – 8 (depending on your ice pop molds)

4 parts Merry’s White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur

16 parts whole milk

3 parts simple syrup

1 packet gelatin

Warm liqueur, milk, and simple syrup. Stir in gelatin until dissolved. Pour into individual ice pop molds and freeze.

About Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueur

From the Golden Vale of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, come Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueurs. Crafted with the freshest Irish dairy cream, the finest aged Irish whiskey and a strong dash of Irish spirit, Merry’s Irish Cream Liqueurs have been awarded worldwide for their unique, silky smooth flavors and unsurpassed quality. Merry’s insists on using only the finest natural ingredients and blends and crafts these to their own original recipes. The result is a range of Irish Cream Liqueurs of truly exceptional balance and taste. Every drop is a celebration of warm Irish spirit and cherished moments of joyful togetherness.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirits brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of world-renowned brands including 2XO Whiskey, Windsor Canadian, Il Tramonto Limoncello Liqueur, Kinky Liqueur, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, and Doña Paula Wines. For more information, visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

Contacts:

Jen Neugeboren, Neugeboren PR, jen@neugeborenpr.com

Debbie Rizzo, DRink PR, debbie@drinkpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4e98135-99ca-43ee-a3e1-a78e6e0d978c