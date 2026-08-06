The Grossman Group Launches The CCO Advisory to Help Chief Communications Officers Modernize the Communications Function

Chicago, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grossman Group , a leading consultancy helping organizations drive transformation through strategic communication, today announced the launch of The Chief Communications Officer (CCO) Advisory, a specialized practice designed to support CCOs and senior leaders as they navigate the rapid modernization of the communications function.

Today's CCOs are increasingly expected to lead enterprise transformation efforts, guide AI adoption, shape employee experience, and help organizations build trust with a growing range of stakeholders. The role has expanded faster than the function beneath it. In work across communications teams, The Grossman Group has found a consistent pattern: the people and the culture are strong, while the systems, structure, and measurement haven’t kept pace.

Drawing on more than 25 years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, The CCO Advisory provides communications leaders with a structured approach to evaluating, modernizing, and transforming their organizations through a combination of diagnostics, strategic counsel, data analysis, and ongoing advisory support.

"The CCO role has elevated faster than the function has been equipped to handle it," said David Grossman, Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "Most CCOs know they need to modernize the function. Few have a framework for sequencing it. We created The CCO Advisory to help close that gap."

Engagements with The Grossman Group’s CCO Advisory begin with a proprietary Modernization Diagnostic that evaluates communications operations across seven dimensions: strategy, structure, systems, DNA, savvy, staff, and skills. The assessment helps communications leaders uncover gaps and prioritize investments that align the function more closely with overall business objectives. The CCO Advisory develops a shared view of where the function stands today and a Blueprint that sequences work to deliver early wins and lasting change, helping the communications team align on priorities and carry the transformation forward.

“We see a recurring pattern of strong teams that carry a load that the structure should carry,” Grossman said. “A talented person becomes the process because no process has been written down. A senior leader becomes the governance because there’s no governance framework. Modernizing the function means moving that weight onto structure that can hold it, so the best people are free to do the work only they can do.”

The CCO Advisory serves communications leaders across industries. It builds on the firm’s work in leadership, culture, employee engagement, and organizational change.

The Grossman Group was named 2025 Agency of the Year by both PRSA’s Silver Anvil Awards and Ragan’s Zenith Awards. For more information, visit The CCO Advisory service page here .

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning communications consultancy that helps leaders and organizations drive transformation through strategic communication. For more than 25 years, the firm has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations to strengthen leadership, culture, change management, and the employee experience.

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