Phemex August Proof of Reserves Report Confirms Full Asset Backing with 138.39% Average Reserve Ratio

APIA, Samoa, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has released its August 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report, confirming that reserves remained above reported customer balances across all eight assets covered by the latest snapshot.

The August report recorded an average reserve ratio of 138.39%, with every included asset remaining above the 100% full-backing threshold. Among the major assets covered, Phemex reported reserve ratios of 116.81% for BTC, 121.64% for ETH, 103.19% for USD*, and 150.01% for SOL.

By publishing reserve coverage at the individual asset level, Phemex gives users greater visibility into the relationship between the assets held by the exchange and corresponding customer balances. A ratio above 100% indicates that the reserves held by Phemex exceed the customer liabilities recorded for that asset at the time of the snapshot.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: “Proof of Reserves is most valuable when users can independently review the figures and verify that their own balances have been included through our Merkle tree-based verification system. Our August report continues that approach by providing clear asset-level reserve data alongside a verification mechanism that users can access directly. Maintaining reserves above customer liabilities across every reported asset remains a fundamental part of how we approach transparency and platform accountability.”

The August disclosure forms part of Phemex’ s ongoing Proof of Reserves program, through which the exchange regularly publishes reserve information and makes relevant wallet holdings available for public review. These disclosures complement Phemex’ s wider security framework, which includes custody protections, operational controls, and systems designed to support reliable access to customer assets.

*USD represents the combined value of USD-denominated balances included in Phemex’s Proof of Reserves reporting, including USDT and USDC.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@phemex.com

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/



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