Bullhorn promotes four executives to drive AI innovation, accelerate global growth

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn , the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, announced the promotions of four senior leaders as the company continues to accelerate AI-powered product innovation, strengthen customer success and support its next phase of global growth. Jon Novich has been promoted to chief technology officer, Tamar Epstein to executive vice president of product, Donny Payne to executive vice president of North America sales and Andy Ingham to executive vice president of international sales.

Novich, who has spent nearly a decade building and scaling Bullhorn's Salesforce platform, has been promoted to chief technology officer where he will lead Bullhorn's global engineering organization. His promotion brings the company's engineering teams together under one technical vision to accelerate product innovation, scale AI across the Bullhorn platform and help shape the company's long-term technology strategy.

With more than two decades of experience in staffing technology, Novich brings deep industry expertise to the role. Before joining Bullhorn, he co-founded and led a staffing technology company, advising some of the world's largest staffing firms on technology strategy and acquisitions. His promotion reflects Bullhorn's continued investment in engineering leadership as the company builds AI-powered solutions that transform how staffing firms operate.

Epstein has been promoted to executive vice president of product and will lead Product Management across Bullhorn's entire product portfolio. During her seven years with Bullhorn, she has helped lead many of the company's most successful product initiatives, while building deep partnerships with customers and teams across the business.

In her new role, Epstein will lead a unified Product Management organization responsible for shaping the future of Bullhorn's product portfolio. Bringing Bullhorn's core products under one leader reflects the increasingly connected way customers use Bullhorn's solutions and the growing opportunity to deliver innovation across traditional product boundaries. The new organization will accelerate product innovation, expand Amplify's AI capabilities across the platform, and unlock new capabilities at the intersection of Bullhorn's solutions. This will create more seamless, intelligent experiences that help staffing firms recruit more effectively and operate more efficiently.

In their expanded roles, Payne, executive vice president of North America sales, and Ingham, executive vice president of international sales, will work with Bullhorn's largest customers, helping them innovate, grow and achieve stronger outcomes in an increasingly competitive market.

With more than a decade of leadership at Bullhorn, Payne and Ingham have helped shape the company's customer-first sales culture and drive consistent growth. Payne has been instrumental in scaling Bullhorn's North America sales organization and driving sustained revenue growth, while Ingham has led the company's international expansion, helping establish Bullhorn as the market leader across Europe and other global markets.

Together, these four promotions strengthen the leadership behind Bullhorn's product and customer-facing teams, helping the company bring new innovations to market faster and power staffing firms to succeed in the next era of recruitment.