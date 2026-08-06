LGI Homes Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it has been named one of U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For, earning recognition in the Real Estate and Facilities Management category and ranking among the Best Companies to Work For in the South.

LGI Homes was recognized for creating an exceptional workplace and delivering an outstanding employee experience based on factors that matter most to today's workforce, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, workplace culture, and career growth opportunities.

"This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people who make LGI Homes what it is today," said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. "Our employees bring passion, dedication, and a commitment to excellence every day, and they are the reason we continue to grow and succeed. We are proud of the culture our team has built together and grateful to be recognized as a company where people can build meaningful careers, support one another, and make a lasting impact."

U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For ratings offer a single location for employers, job seekers, budding professionals and HR leaders to see which companies are meeting their employees' needs best. The ratings examine employee sentiment using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For, U.S. News considered private companies that have at least 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue, as defined by ZoomInfo, and the 5,000 largest publicly traded companies by market cap.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2026 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:

Amy Turner

Vice President of Talent Acquisition

(281) 210-2520

aturner@lgihomes.com

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.