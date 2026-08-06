Dubai, UAE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto has rolled out a major upgrade to its cross chain bridge, which now supports every token on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana from day one. The timing could not be better: the presale just passed $10.4 million while the boldest XRP price calls in years were hitting the headlines. With Pepeto's preview page already live on CoinMarketCap, the project has entered the final stretch before its public debut.

The spotlight follows Pepeto for a simple reason: nothing else in the market offers viral reach this big and a finished exchange inside one token that has not even listed yet.

Pepeto's Bridge Lands as Crypto News Delivers the Boldest XRP Price Calls in Years

The bridge upgrade landed just as the XRP price story flipped from cautious to aggressive. The XRP price today sits above $1.10 after punching through on volume 88% above its average per CoinDesk, traders on Polymarket now give 70% odds that July closes above $1.20 per Finbold, and the CLARITY Act took center stage this week with President Trump meeting senators at the White House to push the bill over its final hurdles. The headline call goes further: Chris Macdonald, writing for Yahoo Finance, argues the XRP price can reach $10 in 2026 if institutional demand keeps building per Cryptonews, a target that would carry the token far past its old record.

And when the XRP price runs, history is loud about what follows: presales and meme coins multiply several times harder than large caps once the majors confirm the trend. Dogecoin proved it, Shiba Inu proved it, and the wallets positioned before those runs are still the ones the market talks about.

This year, nothing on the board looks stronger than Pepeto, and the next section explains why wallets that normally sit in XRP keep routing capital into this presale.

Crypto News: Pepeto Delivers the Bridge Traders Have Been Waiting For

Every XRP price target above $5 implies a wave of trading volume bigger than anything before it, and that wave needs somewhere safe to land. Scam contracts drained $1.3 billion from DeFi in 2025, and most exchanges still list tokens with no screening at all. Pepeto answers that directly: AI contract scanning reviews every token before it touches the trading floor, swaps cost nothing, and the upgraded bridge now moves any asset across three chains using lock and mint technology, tokens locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination, so the exact asset sent is the exact asset that arrives.

Crypto news keeps placing Pepeto next to the earliest large cap success stories, and the facts keep that conversation going. No meme project has ever shown up with this much viral pull and this much finished product at once. Remember what DOGE managed with nothing, a logo, one tweet, and a $90 billion valuation. Pepeto carries explosive reach of that kind, and underneath it sit tools traders will open every single day. Security came first too, the way big wallets demand: SolidProof audited every contract before the presale accepted its first buyer.

Ground floor pricing, audited code, and viral momentum arriving together at the edge of a bull run is a setup the market almost never offers at once. The wallets that spotted this pattern in earlier cycles, and entered the strongest presales before exchange trading opened, made enormous returns and became the entries everyone else spent years wishing they had copied. Pepeto is where that exact dynamic is running today.

Conclusion

The bridge upgrade is live, the CoinMarketCap preview page is up, and XRP's early believers became millionaires because they bought before anyone else took Ripple seriously, and now the XRP price climbing back toward its highs is proving them right all over again.

But a token this large cannot repeat that kind of run with the current huge marketcap, that only a 4x requires a valuation surpassing most of the world’s biggest companies. The smart play, the one every crypto news cycle keeps confirming, is finding the early, high potential presale and positioning before the crowd arrives, because being early is the single ingredient behind every fortune this market ever produced, and presales are the only place early still exists.

Positioning in Pepeto ahead of its expected Binance debut may end up the strongest move on the table this year. The entry lives on the official Pepeto website below, and the distance between presale pricing and listing day is the whole opportunity.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQS



What is the XRP price prediction for 2026?

Chris Macdonald, via Yahoo Finance, sees the XRP price reaching $10 in 2026 on institutional demand per Cryptonews.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy before listing?

Pepeto stands out because being early is the single ingredient behind every crypto fortune, and presales are the only place early still exists, a rare case of viral reach and a finished exchange inside one unlisted token.



