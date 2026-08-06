Soda Slim Capsules (2026 Official Launch) SodaSlim's Five-Ingredient Formula Enters The U.S. Weight Management Market

New York City,NY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Soda Slim announced today that its five-ingredient capsule supplement is now available for purchase. The product is manufactured in the United States and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. It can be ordered through the official website at sodaslim.com.

Soda Slim is taken once per day and combines one stimulant with four botanical extracts: Caffeine Anhydrous, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Raspberry Ketone, Garcinia Cambogia Extract, and Green Tea Extract. Each bottle contains a 30-day supply based on the recommended one-capsule serving, and every active ingredient is listed individually on the label. There is no proprietary blend.

Product Overview

Soda Slim comes as a capsule meant to be taken once daily, in the morning. A single bottle contains 30 capsules, enough for one month.

Many supplements in this category list their ingredients as a single combined figure known as a proprietary blend. That figure tells a buyer the total weight of the mix but hides how much of each individual ingredient is actually inside. Soda Slim does the opposite: it breaks out all five amounts on their own. Each capsule contains Caffeine Anhydrous at 138 mg, Green Coffee Bean Extract at 130 mg (half of which is chlorogenic acids), Raspberry Ketone at 130 mg, Garcinia Extract at 130 mg (half of which is HCA), and Green Tea Extract at 130 mg.

According to the company, these five ingredients were chosen because each has a track record in published nutritional science literature. Soda Slim does not claim that taking the product will reproduce the results of any specific study, and every scientific reference in this article describes research that was carried out independently of Soda Slim.

"We built Soda Slim so every active amount would appear individually on the Supplement Facts panel instead of being folded into a proprietary blend. Buyers deserve to see exactly what they're taking and to check it against whatever sources they trust. Each ingredient we chose has a history in published nutritional science, and that history is why it's in the formula. We're not claiming that Soda Slim will replicate the results of those independent studies. This is a general wellness product meant for adults, and it isn't a stand-in for the eating and activity habits that actually drive long-term weight management.

Soda Slim official website: sodaslim.com

Soda Slim Ingredient List and Research Summary

The section below walks through each of Soda Slim's five ingredients along with the published research behind them. That research was conducted by independent scientists studying these compounds on their own terms, not by anyone studying Soda Slim itself. None of it proves this specific product delivers the same results, and Soda Slim makes no claim that it does.

Caffeine Anhydrous, 138 mg

This is ordinary caffeine, the same compound found in coffee and tea, dried into powder form so it can be measured precisely into a capsule. It's the formula's only stimulant. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (Dulloo, A.G., Geissler, C.A., Horton, T., Collins, A., & Miller, D.S., 1989, "Normal caffeine consumption: influence on thermogenesis and daily energy expenditure in lean and postobese human volunteers," doi:10.1093/ajcn/49.1.44) looked at how caffeine affects resting energy expenditure in adults. That research was conducted independently and has no connection to Soda Slim.

Green Coffee Bean Extract, 130 mg

These are coffee beans that were never roasted. Roasting breaks down most of a plant compound family called chlorogenic acids, so extracts built to preserve them are made from green, unroasted beans instead. Chlorogenic acids account for half the weight of this extract. A pooled analysis of multiple trials, published in Gastroenterology Research and Practice (Onakpoya, I., Terry, R., & Ernst, E., 2011, "The Use of Green Coffee Extract as a Weight Loss Supplement: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomised Clinical Trials," doi:10.1155/2011/382852), reviewed green coffee extract's effects in adults and rated the underlying trials as low quality. This research was conducted independently and has no connection to Soda Slim.

Raspberry Ketone, 130 mg

This is the compound responsible for the scent of red raspberries, and it's widely used in flavorings and fragrances. A study in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (Lopez, H.L., Ziegenfuss, T.N., Hofheins, J.E., et al., 2013, "Eight weeks of supplementation with a multi-ingredient weight loss product," doi:10.1186/1550-2783-10-22) tested a combination formula that included raspberry ketone along with several other ingredients, without breaking out how much of each was used. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements points out that raspberry ketone has never been studied on its own, only ever as part of a mixed formula. This research was conducted independently and has no connection to Soda Slim.

Garcinia Cambogia Extract, 130 mg

Garcinia is a tropical fruit native to South and Southeast Asia, also known as Malabar tamarind. Its rind contains hydroxycitric acid, or HCA, which makes up half the weight of this extract. A randomized clinical trial published in JAMA (Heymsfield, S.B., Allison, D.B., Vasselli, J.R., et al., 1998, "Garcinia cambogia (Hydroxycitric Acid) as a Potential Antiobesity Agent: A Randomized Controlled Trial," doi:10.1001/jama.280.18.1596) tested HCA in adults across a twelve-week period. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements summarizes the broader evidence on garcinia as showing little to no meaningful effect on body weight. This research was conducted independently and has no connection to Soda Slim.

Green Tea Extract, 130 mg

Green tea extract comes from the same plant leaves used to produce green, black, and oolong tea. It provides catechins, a group of plant antioxidants, the most abundant of which is EGCG. A Cochrane review, a type of analysis that combines results from many separate trials, covering eighteen studies and 1,945 adult participants (Jurgens, T.M., Whelan, A.M., Killian, L., Doucette, S., Kirk, S., & Foy, E., 2012, "Green tea for weight loss and weight maintenance in overweight or obese adults," doi:10.1002/14651858.CD008650.pub2), concluded that any resulting weight change was small and unlikely to be clinically meaningful. This research was conducted independently and has no connection to Soda Slim.

The complete ingredient breakdown appears on the product label and can be reviewed directly at sodaslim.com.

The Weight Management Supplement Market in 2026

The market figures below are included as independent industry background for the weight loss supplement category Soda Slim competes in. They come from third-party research firms and federal agencies, and they are not performance claims made by Soda Slim about its own sales or results.

Grand View Research valued the global weight loss supplement market at roughly $33.14 billion in 2024, with projections putting it at $71.59 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 14.17 percent (Weight Loss Supplement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Report ID GVR-4-68038-394-2, Grand View Research, November 2024; grandviewresearch.com). The same report found North America held the largest share of that revenue, at 35.97 percent in 2024.

Grand View Research also projects the broader global dietary supplements market to reach roughly $393.56 billion by 2033, with capsules and tablets remaining major delivery formats within that category (Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, Grand View Research; grandviewresearch.com).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around 41.9 percent of American adults were classified as obese during the 2017 to 2020 survey window, and weight management continues to rank among the top reasons adults give for using dietary supplements.

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements states, in its Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss fact sheet, that lasting weight management comes down mainly to eating habits, energy intake, and physical activity, and that evidence for individual weight loss supplement ingredients is often limited or inconclusive. Soda Slim positions itself in line with that guidance: as an optional addition to established eating and exercise habits, not a replacement for them, and not a treatment for obesity or any other medical condition.

Soda Slim Price, Packages, and Refund Policy

Soda Slim can be purchased through the official website at sodaslim.com or through an authorized retail partner. Three package sizes are available: two bottles for a 60-day supply at $79 per bottle, three bottles for a 90-day supply at $69 per bottle with free domestic shipping, and six bottles for a 180-day supply at $49 per bottle, also with free domestic shipping. Shipping for the two-bottle package is calculated separately at checkout. There is no single-bottle option.

Every order is a one-time purchase; there's no automatic subscription enrollment. Each order includes a 60-day money-back guarantee that starts from the purchase date, though a refund can only be requested after at least 30 days of use, meaning the window to request one runs from day 30 through day 60. This 60-day period applies regardless of which package size is purchased. To start a refund, contact customer support at support@sodaslim.com or +1 (877) 257-0825. Because pricing, shipping terms, and guarantee details are set by the seller and subject to change, the current product page and checkout total should always be treated as the final word.

Soda Slim official website: sodaslim.com

Is Soda Slim Legit? Manufacturing, Sourcing, and Look-Alike Sellers

According to the company, Soda Slim is manufactured in the United States inside a GMP-certified facility, and the formula is described as non-GMO. All five active ingredients appear individually on the label with their exact amounts, and two of them include disclosed standardization percentages. The company states that it does not use a proprietary blend and does not withhold any active amount from the Supplement Facts panel.

Testimonials that appear on the company's website reflect individual, user-reported experiences and are not meant to suggest that every user will see the same or similar results.

Soda Slim is sold directly through sodaslim.com and through its authorized retail partners, and the money-back guarantee only applies to purchases made through those channels. The guarantee does not cover orders placed through general third-party marketplaces. It's worth noting that several similarly named web addresses present themselves as official Soda Slim sites, and product descriptions on some of them don't match; at least one appears to sell an entirely different formulation.

Before ordering, confirm you're on the correct seller, and once your bottle arrives, check its Supplement Facts panel against the amounts listed above.

Soda Slim Dosage, Side Effects, and Safety Considerations

Soda Slim is meant for adult use as a daily supplement, with one capsule as the recommended serving. Because the formula contains caffeine, taking it in the morning generally makes more sense than taking it later in the day.

Each capsule contains 138 milligrams of caffeine anhydrous. The FDA references 400 milligrams per day as an amount that most healthy adults can typically handle without negative effects, while also noting that individual sensitivity varies widely. That means one capsule provides roughly a third of that reference amount, before factoring in any coffee, tea, soda, or energy drinks consumed the same day. It's also worth knowing that the green tea and green coffee extracts contribute additional natural caffeine that isn't broken out separately on the label.

The product label states that Soda Slim shouldn't be used by anyone under 18 or by pregnant or nursing women, warns against exceeding the recommended dose, and advises anyone taking medication or managing a medical condition to talk to a physician first. The NIH's LiverTox database lists concentrated green tea extract as a known cause of clinically apparent liver injury and documents case reports tied to garcinia cambogia. These outcomes are uncommon relative to how widely these ingredients are used, but anyone with an existing liver condition or taking prescription medication should still check with a healthcare provider before starting. Results can vary from person to person.

These statements haven't been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and this product isn't intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The studies cited throughout this article describe independent research on individual ingredients, conducted with no connection to Soda Slim. That research doesn't serve as clinical proof that this product produces the same outcomes described in those studies, and Soda Slim makes no claim that it does. No clinical trial has tested the complete Soda Slim formula as a finished product. This is a dietary supplement, not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment of any condition, including obesity or metabolic disorders. Talk to a qualified healthcare professional before starting. Individual results may vary.

About Soda Slim

Soda Slim is a dietary supplement brand built around a five-ingredient, once-daily capsule manufactured in the United States. The formula contains Caffeine Anhydrous, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Raspberry Ketone, Garcinia Cambogia Extract, and Green Tea Extract, with every active amount disclosed individually on the Supplement Facts panel. Each bottle holds 30 capsules. The product is sold through the official website and through authorized retail partners, and every purchase includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. For more details, visit the official website.

Media Contact

SodaSlim Media Relations

support@sodaslim.com

+1 (877) 257-0825

11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773, USA

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST

Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains links to a retail partner, and the distributor may earn compensation if a purchase follows a referral through those links. This disclosure follows the Federal Trade Commission's guidelines on endorsements and testimonials (16 CFR Part 255). This affiliate relationship has no bearing on the factual content presented here.

Scientific References

The company is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with any of these organizations.