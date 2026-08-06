HairClub Launches HairClub RX™ – A DNA-Driven Approach to Hair Regrowth with Expert In-Center Support

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HairClub, a leading provider of hair restoration solutions in North America and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of HairClub RX[1], an advanced DNA-driven hair regrowth program designed to redefine how hair loss is treated. Combining advanced DNA testing[2], custom compounded prescription medications[3], targeted supplements, specialty formulated haircare products, telehealth oversight3, and expert in-center guidance, HairClub RX represents one of the most customized and comprehensive hair regrowth programs ever introduced to the market.

As consumers increasingly embrace precision medicine and personalized wellness, HairClub RX brings that same approach to hair restoration, moving beyond outdated trial-and-error methods and generic over-the-counter solutions. Today, many consumers still rely on online providers offering commonly used hair loss treatments, such as minoxidil, despite the fact that hair loss varies significantly from person to person. HairClub RX is designed to address that gap by using DNA insights2 and telehealth care3 to help identify the active ingredients and delivery methods that may be best suited to each client.

The result is a fully integrated program for hair regrowth that combines science, customization, telehealth oversight3, and ongoing, in-center support, all backed by HairClub’s 50 years of hair restoration leadership and a network of locations across North America.

“For decades, the hair regrowth category has largely relied on generalized solutions that force consumers into a frustrating cycle of trial and error,” said Ahmad M. Wardak, president and chief executive officer with HairClub. “HairClub RX changes that paradigm entirely. By starting with a client’s DNA and combining it with expert human guidance, compounded prescriptions, and ongoing progress tracking, we can deliver a level of customization, sophistication, and support the industry has never seen before. This is not simply another hair loss product. It is the future of personalized hair restoration.”

The HairClub RX journey begins with a simple cheek swab2 collected at a HairClub center. The sample is then sent to a lab and analyzed for 48 genetic variations associated with hair health and treatment response, alongside environmental, lifestyle, and wellness information gathered through a health questionnaire. This advanced DNA analysis, known as a TrichoTest4, generates personalized treatment recommendations tailored to the individual’s genetic profile, helping eliminate much of the guesswork historically associated with hair loss treatment.

After DNA results are available, clients meet with a licensed telehealth provider3 who reviews their medical history alongside the lab-recommended compounded medication3. If appropriate, the provider prescribes a customized compounded medication3 tailored to the client’s individual profile. Prescriptions are filled by a licensed compounding pharmacy3 and shipped directly to the client, creating a seamless experience. Treatment plans include compounded medications3, nutritional supplements formulated to support healthy hair, and professional haircare products designed to support a comprehensive approach to hair regrowth.

HairClub RX is also designed to evolve over time. Clients receive comprehensive quarterly hair and scalp analysis sessions at their local HairClub center to measure changes against their original baseline and monitor progress. Based on those results, treatment plans can be refined and optimized over time to help maximize long-term outcomes, delivering a dynamic and adaptive approach rarely seen in traditional hair regrowth programs.

Reflecting the broader shift toward precision medicine and personalized support, HairClub RX is already generating strong momentum. More than 2,600 HairClub clients have already enrolled to date in the prelaunch program. As consumer demand for more individualized wellness solutions continues to grow, industry analysts project the U.S. hair restoration market will expand from approximately $1.2 billion in 2023 to more than $3.0 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%5, underscoring the significant opportunity for next-generation personalized hair regrowth solutions.

HairClub RX may also serve as a valuable complement for individuals who have undergone or are considering hair transplant procedures, offering a science-driven protocol designed to help support scalp health, optimize the appearance of existing hair, and help maintain long-term results.

"What makes HairClub RX different is the combination of science, compounded prescriptions, and the in-center support that HairClub has always been known for," said Wardak. "We are with clients every step of the way, from the DNA swab to their quarterly progress check. That continuity is what helps turn a good program into real, lasting results."

About HairClub

HairClub is the leading full-service provider of hair restoration solutions for men, women, and children. Since 1976, HairClub has combined innovative solutions, personalized care, and empathetic service to help clients regain confidence and transform their lives. HairClub has more than 100 corporate and franchise locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico with over 1,000 team members and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aderans Co., Ltd., the global leader in hair-related products and services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Learn more at www.hairclub.com.

[1] HairClub RX is available at participating HairClub locations only.

[2] DNA test was developed and its performance characteristics determined by GX Sciences. It has not been cleared or approved by the FDA. The laboratory is regulated under CLIA and qualified to perform high-complexity testing. This test is used for clinical purposes.

[3] The HAIRCLUB RX™ program involves a licensed telehealth provider who will review an individual’s specific case and, if appropriate, prescribe a compounded medication to meet the specific needs of that individual. While each pharmaceutical ingredient, individually, may be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the combination may not. A compounded treatment is not FDA-approved, and FDA does not evaluate the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs.

[4]. TrichoTest is owned by GX Sciences, LLC

[5]. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/hair-restoration-market/united-states

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