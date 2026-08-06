TOKEN2049 Singapore Returns as the Industry's Largest Gathering of the Year





SINGAPORE, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 25,000 attendees, 500 exhibitors, 300 speakers and 1,000 side events will bring the global crypto industry to Singapore this October.

TOKEN2049, the world’s largest crypto event, returns to Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on 7–8 October, bringing together 25,000 attendees from over 7,000 companies across 160 countries.

The first 100 speakers have been announced, including Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket; Jeff Yan, CEO of Hyperliquid Labs; Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq; Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton; Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization; Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision; and Tom Lee, Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat.

Institutional participation will be a major focus of this year’s edition, with senior leaders from BlackRock, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nasdaq, NYSE, CME and Franklin Templeton expected across the event.

Taking over all five floors of Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 will create a festival-scale environment spanning content, networking, wellness, live experiences and its signature hospitality.

Across TOKEN2049 Week , more than 1,000 events, from conferences and hackathons to investor gatherings, meetups and networking receptions, will fill venues throughout the city. Other major gatherings taking place in Singapore that week include Digital Asset Summit Asia, Sui Basecamp, the Network State Conference, the Milken Institute Asia Summit, and the Forbes Global CEO Conference, all against the backdrop of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, said: “With our Dubai edition moving to 2027, our full focus this year is on Singapore. We’re seeing strong interest, with more than 70% of the exhibition floor already secured. We’ll also unveil new tracks and formats in the coming weeks as we expand the institutional side of the programme. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to TOKEN2049 this October for the largest industry gathering of the year.”

The 2026 programme will also feature the second edition of TOKEN2049 Origins, a 36-hour hackathon, and the return of the NEXUS Startup Competition, with registrations and applications across both programmes already running well ahead of last year and numbering in the thousands. This year’s finalists are set to be judged by leading venture capital firms Dragonfly, Multicoin, and Maelstrom.

Happy Bird tickets are currently available for a limited time, with TOKEN2049 Singapore expected to sell out ahead of the event. Limited exhibition and partnership opportunities also remain.

For tickets and further information, visit TOKEN2049 Singapore .

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, is available for interview.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is the world’s leading crypto event series, bringing together decision-makers from across the global digital asset ecosystem to connect, exchange ideas and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the meeting place for founders, executives, institutions, investors, builders and policymakers from around the world.

Contact

Rachel Tan

Consultant

Wachsman

token2049sg@wachsman.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db3a300d-7a46-4f98-9d99-549551a4433b