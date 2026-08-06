SheerID Named “Loyalty Marketing Platform of the Year” in 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SheerID , the leading provider for engaging and verifying high-value audiences, today announced that its Audience Data Platform has been named the winner of the “Loyalty Marketing Platform of the Year” award in the ninth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization tracking innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

SheerID enables brands to verify eligibility and capture consent-based data at the point of discovery, establishing the new customer relationship from day one. This enables brands to deliver exclusive offers and experiences to audiences such as students, educators, healthcare workers, and military personnel, cultivating deeper engagement and long-term brand affinity. With SheerID, brands can verify, enrich, and activate customer data across more than 400 martech platforms.

“SheerID transforms loyalty from a static program into a dynamic ecosystem powered by verified identity and collaboration. Marketers today face signal loss, rising acquisition costs, and increasing consumer expectations for privacy and relevance. Yet consumers are inundated with broad, general offers and discounts that come across as transactional and impersonal,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “In a rapidly changing digital landscape, SheerID is creating a scalable foundation for loyalty, acquisition, and growth. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire SheerID team for a well-deserved 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award.”

With 200K+ authoritative data sources and sophisticated built-in AI for verification and offer protection, SheerID verifies consumer eligibility and captures valuable permissioned data that can be activated across martech platforms in support of a brand’s lifecycle marketing efforts. SheerID’s Audience Data Platform helps marketers use that data to acquire and engage high-value audiences, deliver more relevant offers, and minimize offer abuse. The platform also provides marketer-friendly workflows, consumer-consented verification, revenue and conversion analysis, and advanced analytics that help brands measure performance and support continued engagement.

“Verified eligibility is the foundation for authentic, long-term customer relationships,” said Stephanie Copeland Weber, CEO of SheerID. “We’re incredibly honored to receive this prestigious recognition from MarTech Breakthrough. We couldn't be better positioned—or more driven—to continue our mission of partnering with brands to build trust-driven loyalty programs that spark truly lasting growth.”

For nearly a decade, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards have served as the definitive benchmark for innovation across the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry. The program recognizes standout companies and solutions spanning the full MarTech stack, from marketing automation and customer experience to AdTech, SalesTech, RevOps, performance marketing, content marketing and beyond. The 2026 program drew thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, reflecting the scale and pace of transformation reshaping the industry.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leading global provider for permission-based verification and engaging high-value audiences. Its award-winning Audience Data Platform is trusted by the world's most admired brands, including Spotify, Perplexity, T-Mobile, and L.L.Bean. SheerID offers the only secure, enterprise-grade platform that connects brands with the right customers, limits offer abuse, and powers personalized marketing, driving loyalty and revenue. For more information, visit SheerID.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.