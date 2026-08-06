Forex Expo Dubai Announces Opportunity to Win Up to 150 Grams of Gold This September 2026





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forex Expo Dubai has announced a Gold Lucky Draw for its 9th Edition, offering eligible Verified Traders, Introducing Brokers (IBs), and Affiliates the opportunity to win a share of 150 grams of 24K gold during the event.

The Gold Lucky Draw will take place during Forex Expo Dubai 2026, scheduled for 22–23 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. A total of 150 grams of 24K gold will be awarded across the two-day event as part of the attendee programme.



The lucky draw is open exclusively to Verified Traders, Introducing Brokers (IBs), and Affiliates attending the event. In addition to participating in the draw, eligible attendees will have access to the expo's conference sessions, networking activities, and business programmes.



With 33 winners set to take home a share of 150 grams of 24K gold, this year's Gold Lucky Draw will be distributed across the following prize categories:



1 winner of a 50grams 24K Gold Bar



of a 2 winners of 10grams 24K Gold Bars



of 10 winners of 4grams 24K Gold Bars



of 20 winners of 2grams 24K Gold Coin



While lucky draw winners will take home gold, every participant will have the opportunity to build new partnerships, gain fresh market insights, and connect with companies shaping the future of online trading.



Five Halls. One Global Trading Landscape.



Across five halls, Forex Expo Dubai 2026 will bring together 250+ exhibitors and 100+ speakers, featuring leading brokerages, fintech companies, liquidity providers, payment providers, trading technology firms, and financial services companies from around the world.



Attendees can discover new products and services, compare trading platforms, meet solution providers, and engage directly with businesses driving the evolution of online trading.



For those looking to stay ahead of the curve, the conference programme will feature discussions on market trends, regulation, trading strategies, and the future of online trading.



Raising the Standard for Industry Events



The 9th edition introduces expanded experiences designed around the needs of its key attendee groups.



Verified Traders gain access to dedicated seminar sessions, the Traders Lounge, and the Traders Clinic, where they can pre-book one-to-one sessions with market experts.



Introducing Brokers can participate in the dedicated IB Programme, connect with brokers to discuss partnership models and rebate structures, and access the IB Lounge for focused networking.



Beyond these dedicated experiences, attendees can explore live product demonstrations, private meeting zones, pre-bookable meetings through the official event app, and side events taking place before and after the expo — creating more ways to learn, build relationships, and discover new opportunities.



*T&C Apply



About Forex Expo Dubai



Forex Expo Dubai is one of the region’s leading gatherings for the global online trading and fintech industry, bringing together brokerages, fintech innovators, traders, investors, payment providers, IBs, affiliates, and online trading technology companies under one roof. The expo provides a platform for business networking, technology showcases, industry insights, and conversations shaping the evolution of modern finance.

Contact

Commercial Director

Niyaz Mohamed

HQMENA

Sales@hqmena.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f92082a-ca2b-4a9f-84f0-a6d49571c0cd