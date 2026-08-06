TYLin Named Corporation of the Year by COMTO

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin, a global engineering and consulting firm, today announced that it has been named Corporation of the Year by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO).

COMTO brings together industry leaders to advance transportation that is accessible, equitable, and responsive to the needs of the communities it serves. Membership includes state departments of transportation, transit agencies, airports, private engineering and consulting firms, and other organizations.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as COMTO's Corporation of the Year," said TYLin President and CEO Matt Cummings. "The future of transportation depends on strong partnerships, diverse perspectives, and a shared commitment to serving communities. This recognition reflects the dedication of our people and reinforces our commitment to helping build a stronger, more inclusive transportation industry alongside COMTO."

“Through active engagement with COMTO chapters across North America, investment in mentorship and workforce development, and a steadfast commitment to creating opportunities for small businesses and emerging professionals, TYLin continues to strengthen the transportation industry from the ground up,” COMTO said in a statement. “With Kimberly Haynes-Slaughter, TYLin’s Transportation Lead for North America, serving on COMTO’s National Board of Directors, their leadership reflects a belief that lasting progress is built through collaboration, partnership, and investment in people.”

TYLin Senior Vice President Kimberly Haynes-Slaughter serves on COMTO’s Board of Directors as First Vice Chair. A longtime COMTO member, she has spent decades working in both the public and private sectors, helping clients solve complex transportation challenges while championing initiatives that strengthen communities.

TYLin was named Corporation of the Year and Haynes-Slaughter was sworn in as First Vice Chair at COMTO’s recent annual conference in Washington, D.C.

Also during the conference, a 2026 COMTO National Scholarship, partially funded by TYLin, was awarded to Nawshin Tabassum in recognition of her academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to the transportation industry. Tabassum is pursuing a Ph.D. in the Department of City and Metropolitan Planning at the University of Utah.

About TYLin

TYLin is a leading engineering and consulting firm with a legacy of delivering iconic infrastructure through technical excellence and innovation. Its global team of multidisciplinary professionals plans, advises, designs, engineers and manages some of the world's most visionary, challenging, and iconic infrastructure projects throughout the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It was founded in 1954 by award-winning engineering legend Tung-Yen Lin whose pioneering research in pre-stressed concrete redefined that industry.

Contact Info



Lori Olin

Press@TYLin.com