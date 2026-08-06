How to Get More Out of Your Travel Budget

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Every great vacation starts long before you pack a suitcase – from choosing where to go to mapping out the perfect itinerary.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A recent survey conducted online by Talker Research on behalf of World of Hyatt found 70% of U.S. respondents ages 18-65 feel pressure to make every vacation feel “worth the money.” For many, travel rewards have become part of making that happen with 74% saying using travel rewards makes travel spending feel more worthwhile. That sentiment is even stronger among younger travelers, including 84% of Gen Z and 77% of Millennials.

It's no surprise travelers are putting more thought into the planning process. Nearly 4 in 10 respondents said they spend three or more hours researching and choosing a destination, showing that getting the most out of a travel budget has become just as important as choosing the destination itself.

Make Everyday Spending More Rewarding

One of the easiest ways to stretch your travel budget is choosing a credit card that rewards the purchases you’re already making. More than half of travelers (53%) who travel at least once a year and use credit cards said they’d travel more often if accommodations were partially covered by rewards or points, while 36% said they’d take trips they otherwise wouldn’t.

With the World of Hyatt Credit Card from Chase, cardmembers earn two Bonus Points per $1 spent on dining, local transit and airline tickets purchased directly from the airline, plus one Bonus Point per $1 on all other purchases. When it’s time to travel, cardmembers earn up to 9X total points on qualifying purchases at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts (four Bonus Points per $1 spent with the card and up to five Base Points per eligible $1 spent as a World of Hyatt member). By turning everyday spending into travel rewards, the credit card can help bring those getaways within reach.

For those looking to earn toward future vacations faster, now through Aug. 20, 2026, new World of Hyatt Cre d it Card cardmembers can earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points – enough to redeem for up to five free nights at Category 1-5 Hyatt hotels or resorts when redemption levels are at or below 15,000 points per night.

45,000 Bonus Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening

Up to 30,000 Bonus Points by earning two Bonus Points total per $1 spent in the first six months on purchases that normally earn one Bonus Point (up to $15,000)

Free hotel nights also top many travelers’ wish lists with nearly half of survey respondents (45%) saying they’re the most valuable travel reward. To help make stays more attainable, the credit card also includes an annual Category 1-4 Free Night Award after each cardmember anniversary with the opportunity to earn a second after spending $15,000 in a calendar year. Complimentary Discoverist status adds even more value with perks like room upgrades and 2 p.m. late checkout (as available), helping make every stay even more enjoyable.

Find Your Next Escape

Put your rewards to work at unforgettable destinations, such as:

Get away this fall

Experience fall at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, where scenic waterfront trails, championship golf and seasonal outdoor adventures offer a relaxing change of pace.





Experience fall at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina, where scenic waterfront trails, championship golf and seasonal outdoor adventures offer a relaxing change of pace. Celebrate the season in the city

Plan a festive Chicago getaway at Chicago Athletic Association with easy access to Millennium Park’s ice-skating rink, the Christkindlmarket, holiday lights and the city’s vibrant dining scene.





Plan a festive Chicago getaway at Chicago Athletic Association with easy access to Millennium Park’s ice-skating rink, the Christkindlmarket, holiday lights and the city’s vibrant dining scene. Spend the new year at the beach

Escape to Wild Dunes Resort, where oceanfront accommodations, sandy beaches, championship golf and resort amenities create the perfect coastal Carolina getaway.





Start Planning Your Next Adventure

Whether you’re planning a bucket-list vacation or a weekend escape, thoughtful planning and making everyday spending work harder can help unlock your next getaway.



Learn more about maximizing your travel rewards at chase.com/gethyattcard.

Content courtesy of Chase and World of Hyatt.

Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 - 65 who travel at least once per year and use credit cards. The survey was commissioned by Hyatt and administered online by Talker Research between June 29-July 6, 2026.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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