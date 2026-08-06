Xeriant's NEXBOARD™ is Raising the Bar for Sustainable Construction Materials

DENVER, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (www.247mnn.com) – The transition toward more sustainable construction has accelerated over the past decade, but several issues have plagued many "green" building products: they often cost more while offering performance that often falls short of traditional materials. Whether fairly or unfairly, many builders have come to associate environmentally friendly products with higher prices, installation challenges or performance tradeoffs.

Critics argue that many sustainability initiatives have become increasingly expensive, while supporters maintain that long-term environmental benefits justify the investment. Regardless of where one stands on those policy debates, they highlight an important question facing the construction industry: Can sustainable products compete because they perform better, not simply because they are greener?

That is the opportunity Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) is pursuing.

Rather than positioning NEXBOARD™ solely as an environmentally friendly alternative, Xeriant is introducing what could become a category-defining composite construction panel, one engineered to outperform conventional building products across multiple performance metrics simultaneously.

NEXBOARD combines several characteristics that are rarely found together in a single construction material. The panel has achieved Class A performance under ASTM E84 and successfully passed the rigorous NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test, two widely recognized fire-performance standards used by architects, engineers and building code officials to evaluate fire safety.

Fire resistance, however, represents only one component of the product's value proposition.

Unlike many traditional wood-based construction products that can absorb moisture, swell or deteriorate over time, Xeriant says NEXBOARD is hydrophobic, helping resist water intrusion while also resisting mold growth, achieving the highest rating possible. Those characteristics are becoming increasingly important as builders confront not only wildfire risk but also flooding, hurricanes, severe storms and moisture-related structural damage.

The combination is particularly noteworthy because fire and water often go hand in hand. Structures that survive a wildfire frequently sustain extensive water damage from firefighting efforts, while moisture intrusion during rebuilding can contribute to mold and long-term deterioration. A building panel engineered to resist all three hazards- fire, water and mold- addresses multiple challenges with a single product rather than requiring separate solutions.

NEXBOARD is also manufactured using recycled materials, allowing the company to combine sustainability with durability instead of asking builders to sacrifice one for the other. That distinction could prove important as developers increasingly seek products that satisfy environmental goals while maintaining or improving overall building performance.

The construction materials industry remains highly competitive, with established manufacturers offering multiple variations of gypsum boards, wood products like plywood, OSB and MDF, fiber-cement panels, magnesium oxide boards and numerous specialty composite products. Success will ultimately depend on manufacturing scale, pricing, distribution, contractor acceptance and regulatory approvals. Independent testing and technical performance are just the beginning.

Still, Xeriant's strategy differs from many companies focused primarily on environmental messaging. Rather than asking customers to purchase a product because it is "green," the company is attempting to compete on measurable performance, fire resistance, water resistance, mold resistance, durability and sustainability, while seeking to eliminate the compromises that have historically limited adoption of many environmentally focused building materials.

As insurers tighten underwriting standards, building codes continue to evolve and developers place greater emphasis on resilient infrastructure, the market may increasingly reward products capable of solving multiple problems simultaneously. If Xeriant can successfully commercialize NEXBOARD at competitive economics, its approach suggests that the next generation of sustainable building materials may be defined not by environmental claims alone, but by superior real-world performance.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and the editor of this article holds a personal investment position in XERI. This ownership may be considered a potential conflict of interest. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The editor may be compensated for providing future XERI market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer www.247mnn.com/disclaimer/.

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