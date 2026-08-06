ARC Advisory Group Positions Trace One as a Major Player in the 2026 MarketMap for Formulation Technologies

PARIS, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Advisory Group has positioned Trace One as a Major Player in its 2026 MarketMap for Formulation Technologies, published in June 2026. The MarketMap is an independent assessment of the providers shaping formulation and recipe management software worldwide.

ARC evaluated 17 providers, including Dassault Systèmes, Infor, Oracle, SAP, Siemens and Veeva Systems. Providers were scored across two dimensions, weighted equally. Solution Capabilities covers technical capabilities, functional capabilities, and execution and support services. Strategic Vision covers product vision and strategy, corporate strategy, and customer base. The assessment combined live capability demonstrations, detailed questionnaires and independent research.

What ARC said about Trace One

ARC's key takeaway: “Trace One stands out as one of the most comprehensive formulation platforms for food and CPG industries, combining deep scientific data modeling, regulatory automation, supplier collaboration, and sustainability intelligence. Its strength lies in treating formulation as a scientific and regulatory discipline rather than a generic PLM process.”

On what sets the platform apart, ARC wrote: “Trace One differentiates itself through deep domain alignment with food scientists and chemists rather than generic PLM workflows.”

ARC identified Trace One as a reference platform for the food and cosmetics industries in formulation authoring, regulatory intelligence and supplier collaboration. The report cites automated regulatory intelligence spanning more than 170 countries and over 2 million restrictions, and notes enterprise-grade security, governance and compliance capabilities trusted by large multinational brand owners.

ARC lists Trace One's key industries as food & beverage, CPG including cosmetics, and chemicals, and describes the company as developing PLM and compliance software for the food, beverage, cosmetics, CPG and chemicals industries.

ARC also recognized Trace One's production-grade AI: the Trace One Copilot regulatory assistant, AI-powered data extraction and AI-generated article summaries.

About the platform

Trace One is the AI-powered Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Regulatory Compliance platform trusted by more than 9,000 brands worldwide. Built for food & beverage, cosmetics and chemical manufacturers, and for grocery retailers managing private brands, it connects formulation, specifications, packaging development, supplier collaboration and regulatory compliance in one platform.

Trace One embeds regulatory intelligence directly into product development. Teams formulate, reformulate and launch compliant products faster, with R&D, Quality, Regulatory Affairs and Procurement working from the same data.

“Our customers bring new products to market and reformulate existing ones under the same pressure: move fast, stay compliant,” said Séverine Tourpin, Chief Executive Officer of Trace One. “One platform for formulation, PLM and regulatory compliance is how we make that possible.”

ARC Advisory Group's Director of Research, Marianne D'Aquila, who authored the MarketMap, commented on the market shift behind the evaluation:

“The formulation market is moving from disconnected laboratory workflows to unified, domain-specific PLM architectures, which is raising the bar on recipe authoring, supplier collaboration, and automated global compliance,” said Marianne D’Aquila, Director of Research at ARC Advisory Group. “Suppliers such as Trace One, a Major Player in the ARC MarketMap for Formulation Technologies, have differentiated by tailoring their platforms directly to process manufacturers rather than forcing teams into generic enterprise tools.”

An abbreviated version of the 2026 ARC MarketMap for Formulation Technologies, including how all 17 providers scored across six evaluation dimensions, is available at: https://www.traceone.com/arc-marketmap-formulation-technologies.

About Trace One

With more than 30 years of industry expertise, Trace One is the product development and compliance partner to over 9,000 brands across food & beverage, cosmetics, and chemicals, turning regulatory complexity into a competitive advantage. Our AI-powered PLM platform connects formulation, specifications, packaging development, supplier collaboration and regulatory compliance, with regulatory intelligence spanning 170+ countries — helping brands bring products to shelf faster and enter new markets with confidence. Learn more at traceone.com.

About ARC Advisory Group

Founded in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is a leading global technology research and advisory firm serving the industrial, energy, and infrastructure sectors. ARC provides market intelligence, strategic advisory services, technology assessments, and industry research focused on areas including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, industrial automation, cybersecurity, sustainability, and industrial software. With analysts and consultants around the world, ARC helps technology suppliers and end-user organizations make informed decisions, improve operational performance, and accelerate business transformation.

www.arcweb.com

Media contact

Saida Ait

VP Global Marketing

info@traceone.com



Members of the media may request a copy of the ARC MarketMap report directly from the media contact above.