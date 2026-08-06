New York, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An episode of Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, now streaming on PBS.org, examines developments in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as risks factors for developing the disease.

The program also provides an important opportunity to address another challenge faced by individuals and families: how to communicate respectfully and compassionately with someone living with Alzheimer’s.

The episode features Howard Fillit, M.D., co-founder and chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, in conversation with host Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., president and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

Drs. Borenstein and Fillit discuss advances in blood-based biomarker testing that may make it possible to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier, more accurately and at a lower cost. They also examine current and emerging treatments and the risk factors associated with the disease.

While medical advances are changing how Alzheimer’s disease is understood, diagnosed and treated, families and friends continue to face difficult everyday conversations. A diagnosis may bring fear, grief, uncertainty and questions about what the future will hold. Loved ones may worry about saying the wrong thing, while the person living with Alzheimer’s may feel embarrassed, anxious, frustrated or excluded.

Avoiding the subject, however, can deepen feelings of isolation. Thoughtful and respectful communication can help preserve connection, reduce distress and remind the person that they remain valued and understood.

“From a mental health perspective, how we talk about Alzheimer’s matters,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Our words, tone and body language can affect a person’s sense of dignity, emotional safety and belonging.”

Alzheimer’s disease can affect memory, thinking, behavior and communication, but it does not erase the individual. A person living with Alzheimer’s still has a history, preferences, feelings, relationships and a need for connection.

Dr. Borenstein recommends several approaches for communicating with someone living with Alzheimer’s:

Remember the person, not just the diagnosis. Avoid defining someone solely by the disease. Use language such as “a person living with Alzheimer’s,” and continue speaking directly to the person rather than automatically directing questions to a caregiver or family member.

Do not assume that someone cannot understand or participate simply because they have been diagnosed. Abilities vary from person to person and may change as the disease progresses.

Listen without rushing. People with Alzheimer’s may have difficulty finding the right word, maintaining their train of thought or understanding lengthy explanations. Give the person additional time to respond. Try not to interrupt, finish sentences or immediately correct a word.

If something is unclear, gently ask what the person means rather than pretending to understand. Sometimes the emotion behind the words is more important than whether every detail is accurate.

Keep communication clear and calm. Speak slowly and clearly, but avoid using a childish voice or talking down to the person. Ask one question at a time and keep choices manageable. Rather than asking an open-ended question, such as “What would you like to drink?” ask, “Would you like tea or water?”

Reduce distractions by turning off the television or moving to a quieter room. Maintain comfortable eye contact, approach the person from the front and pay attention to tone, facial expressions and body language.

Avoid testing the person’s memory. Questions such as “Don’t you remember?” can unintentionally feel like a test and may cause embarrassment, anxiety or shame.

Rather than asking someone to retrieve information, offer it naturally. For example, instead of asking, “Do you remember Linda?” say, “Linda, your neighbor from across the street, is here to visit.”

The goal of the conversation should be connection, not determining what the person can or cannot remember.

Do not argue over every detail. A person with Alzheimer’s may remember an event differently, confuse one time period with another or say something that is not factually correct. Correcting every mistake rarely improves the conversation and may increase distress.

Before correcting the person, consider whether the detail truly matters. When there is no safety concern, it may be more helpful to respond to the underlying feeling.

Include the person in conversations and decisions. One of the most isolating experiences for someone with Alzheimer’s is hearing others discuss them as though they are not present.

Ask for the person’s preferences and give them time to answer. Even when a caregiver needs to provide information, continue acknowledging and engaging the person.

Friends and family members should also avoid withdrawing simply because conversation has become more difficult. Familiar music, photographs, a walk, a shared activity or simply sitting together can provide meaningful connection.

Make room for difficult emotions. Alzheimer’s affects mental health as well as memory. A person who recognizes changes in their abilities may experience anxiety, sadness, anger, fear or grief. Family members and caregivers may experience many of the same feelings.

Rather than immediately saying, “Don’t worry,” or “Everything will be fine,” acknowledge what the person is experiencing. Listening without judgment may be more comforting than trying to solve the emotion.

There is no perfect script for talking about Alzheimer’s disease. Conversations will change over time, and an approach that works one day may not work the next.

What matters most is communicating with patience, respect and empathy—and maintaining a willingness to meet the person where they are.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, including diagnosis, treatment and risk factors, watch the episode of Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein.

About the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $487 million to fund more than 5,900 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

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