BTCC Exchange Posts Record TradFi Volume in July 2026, with a Triple Month-on-Month Surge

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, one of the longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, today announced that its TradFi trading volume tripled in July 2026, rising from $500 million in June to over $1.5 billion in July, representing a 3-fold month-over-month increase.

The growth was led by strong demand for commodities and index products, with gold (XAU) and the US Tech 100 stock index (TECH100) as the most actively traded instruments on the platform. Gold alone accounted for over half of total TradFi volume. The figures point to a broader shift in trader behavior: crypto-native platforms are increasingly the platform of choice for accessing traditional asset classes.

To meet this growing demand, BTCC has been steadily expanding its TradFi product suite. Recent additions include the KOSPI index and the KRWUSD forex pair, both available with up to 50x leverage. Since June, BTCC has launched a zero-fee campaign covering all TradFi pairs to lower the entry barrier for both new and experienced traders.

The zero-fee initiative is part of a wider, long-term commitment to reducing trading costs across the platform. Since mid-June, BTCC has been offering zero fees on select crypto pairs, including DOGEUSDT, RAVEUSDT, and PIPPINUSDT. The campaign has delivered strong results, with average daily trading volume climbing over 38% compared to the period before its launch. The campaign is refreshed monthly with a new group of select crypto pairs.

Looking ahead, BTCC plans to continue expanding its TradFi product suite in response to changing user demand. The exchange will focus on broadening asset coverage, developing deeper liquidity, and reducing friction when moving between crypto and traditional markets.

To find out more details about BTCC's TradFi 0-fee campaign, visit BTCC’s website .

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its global brand ambassador, BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e5c910c-49c0-476b-92ef-81c6aaeb9b8b