THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE PRESENTS BRACELET TO 2026 WSOP CHAMPION

Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event Champion was awarded a custom-crafted championship bracelet from The Champions Collective following the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Along with the tournament's cash prize, Lucas Jumalon earned one of poker's most iconic symbols of excellence.

Designed to embody the prestige and legacy of the World Series of Poker, the 2026 championship bracelet is a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Weighing 607 grams of 10-karat yellow gold, the bracelet features more than 1,730 brilliant round diamonds and intricate custom details throughout, with a dedicated space to commemorate the championship-winning hand. Diamonds and a card suits pattern surround the center chip, which features the “2026 WORLD CHAMPION” title and “EST. 1970,” honoring the inaugural year of the WSOP.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS COLLECTIVE

With more than 100 championship ring programs across the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, MLS, IndyCar and NASCAR, Jostens has told stories of more champions than any other organization. The Champions Collective is Jostens’ newest division, created to continue this legacy of excellence in the professional sports space. The “Collective” represents both a home for champions and a network of artists, designers and jewelers collaborating with the division to define what comes next.

For more on The Champions Collective, visit www.thechampionscollective.com, the new home for the Pro Sports Championship Experience.

Founded in 1897, Jostens is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, visit jostens.com.

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